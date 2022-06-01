WHAT'S NEW IN THE BAHAMAS IN JUNE

NASSAU, Bahamas, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first day of summer is on the horizon, and the energy of The Islands of The Bahamas will be rejuvenated by a calendar full of beloved cultural events. Travellers can choose to relax on the beach or curate their vacation itineraries around the highly anticipated regattas, music festivals and traditional celebrations.

Long Island Regatta Sets Sail — Salt Pond Harbour welcomes sloop sailors and spectators to the Long Island Regatta from 1 to 4 June 2022. Participants will compete for cash prizes and bragging rights while visitors shop artisan vendors and enjoy authentic food and drinks.

Competition Heats Up on Grand Bahama Island — Join members of the Battle Ground Bahamas Yellowfin Tuna Fishing Tournament for a second year, from 2 to 4 June 2022, for championship fishing on Grand Bahama Island.

The Annual Pineapple Fest Returns to Eleuthera — The sweet taste of summer and homegrown flavours return to Gregory Town, Eleuthera for the annual Pineapple Fest from 3 to 4 June 2022. In honour of the island's agricultural heritage, festivities include musical entertainment, interactive games, and culinary competitions.

Cat Island Rake 'N Scrape Festival Celebrates Local Music — Residents and visitors are invited to the annual Cat Island Rake 'N Scrape Festival from 2 to 4 June 2022. Enjoy live performances by local and national artists, "down home" cuisine, and authentic craft goods.

The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort Marks its 60th Anniversary — In celebration of 60 years in The Bahamas, The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, ushers in a new era of glamour with ultra-exclusive culinary experiences and programming.

For a complete list of promotions, deals and packages available now for a vacation in The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Atlantis Paradise Island Launches Summer Sale — Guests who book four or more consecutive nights at either The Royal or The Coral at Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas before 8 June 2022 earn the fourth night free. The travel window is now through 31 October 2022.

Family Fun Awaits at Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau — This summer, book a five-night stay at Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau with the "Fam"tastic Stay & Play offer to receive a $350 food and beverage credit and unlimited access to the Fins Up Water Park and Parakeets Summer Camp. Travel window is now through 19 November 2022.

Caerula Mar Club and EvoJets debut the Ultimate Wedding Package — Caerula Mar Club, a luxury resort on Andros, partners with private jet charter company EvoJets to offer the Beachfront Bliss in The Bahamas wedding package. Included is VIP roundtrip transportation, three-night accommodations for the couple and bridal party, and ceremony essentials like the wedding cake and bridal bouquet. The booking window is now through 31 December 2022.

