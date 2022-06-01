UScellular Announces Adriana Rios Welton as Head of Legal and Government Affairs

CHICAGO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UScellular (NYSE: USM) announced today that Adriana Rios Welton has joined the company as head of legal and government affairs. In this role, she leads UScellular's regulatory and policy efforts at the state and federal level and provides legal counsel to the company's leadership team regarding transactional, regulatory, telecommunications, environmental and financial issues.

Welton has more than 11 years of legal counsel experience, and she comes to UScellular from AT&T Mexico, where she most recently served as general counsel and vice president of regulatory and external affairs. She is succeeding John Gockley, senior vice president of legal and regulatory affairs, who will be retiring in July.

"I look forward to working with Adriana in forwarding our legal and regulatory agenda, including pursuing funding opportunities that will provide enhanced connectivity for our customers and help us meet our long-term company goals," said Laurent "LT" Therivel, president and CEO of UScellular. "I also want to thank John Gockley for his significant contributions to UScellular over the last 15 years. We wish him and his family much good health and happiness in his retirement."

Welton earned a bachelor's degree in politics from Princeton University in Princeton, N.J., and holds a juris doctor from Duke University Law School in Durham, N.C.

About UScellular

