Heim, Payne & Chorush, Firm Partners Mike Heim, Les Payne Earn Repeat Chambers USA Honors

Described "among the best, if not the best, patent contingency lawyers in the country"

HOUSTON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellectual property litigation boutique Heim, Payne & Chorush and firm partners Mike Heim and Les Payne have earned repeat recognition by Chambers USA, one of the most respected global guides to lawyers and law firms.

Widely considered the most thorough, exclusive, and authoritative legal industry guide, Chambers USA researchers select law firm and individual honorees through an in-depth analysis of the firm's work and extensive interviews with peers and clients. The firm is among only 11 law firms in the top three bands in the Texas intellectual property guide. It is the only boutique-sized firm in the rankings.

Clients and peer attorneys described Mr. Heim as having "longstanding expertise representing clients in patent litigation, including infringement cases and validity disputes."

Mr. Payne was described as someone who focuses on "an attention to detail" and "knows the courts well, develops a deep understanding of the tech in the case and really goes all out litigating each case."

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Ranked among the most active and top-performing firms in matters before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board by Patexia Insights, Payne & Chorush takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm and the work it does, visit www.hpcllp.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Heim, Payne & Chorush