Entenmann's® Donuts Celebrates Father Figures with "Dads of Glory: A Father Figure Showcase"

Iconic Baked Goods Brand Calls on Fans to Nominate a Deserving Father Figure for the Chance to Win $50,000 and a Year's Supply of Donuts

ISLANDIA, N.Y., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirror, mirror on the wall — is your dad the most glorious of them all? This Father's Day, Entenmann's® is celebrating the finest moments of dad-ism with "Dads of Glory: A Father Figure Showcase," giving fans the chance to celebrate the father figure in their life and win exciting prizes including $50,000 and a year's supply of Entenmann's® Donuts!

Now through July 1, fans can nominate the deserving father figure in their lives by submitting a video clip at www.DadsOfGlory.com that shows why he is a "Dad of Glory" across one of the five "Dad-egories": Dad Humor, Dad Feats, Dad Engineering, Dad Fashion, and Dad Love. Whether it's a coach, a grandparent or a role model (regardless of gender), Entenmann's® wants to give fans the opportunity to gift their father figure something special this year.

"At Entenmann's®, we remain committed to celebrating our loyal fans, and this Father's Day we wanted to take the opportunity to showcase the father figures that have made such a meaningful mark on their lives," said Jason Amar, Director of Marketing at Entenmann's®. "The 'Dads of Glory: A Father Figure Showcase' is the perfect way for the brand to pay tribute to dads across the country for their continuous dedication and compassion, and to provide a little sweetness along the way."

A panel of judges, including actor and father Jerry Ferrara, will be reviewing submissions to determine "The Golden Donut Award" winning entry regardless of Dad-egory. The Grand Prize of $50,000, a year's supply of donuts and the oversized "Golden Donut Award" trophy will be announced in early September along with $1,000 and a year's supply of donuts being awarded to the winners in each Dad-egory. The nominator of each winner in the showcase will receive a year's supply of donuts as well!

"I share a kinship with the brand as a native Brooklyn-ite, and I'm a proud father to two young boys. I couldn't be more excited to team up with Entenmann's® to honor all of the deserving dads out there," said Ferrara. "There is truly no better combo than dads and donuts!"

In time for Father's Day on June 19, specially marked "Dads of Glory: A Father Figure Showcase" boxes of delicious Entenmann's® Donuts are now available for purchase through July 1 or while supplies last. More information about "Dads of Glory: A Father Figure Showcase", including official rules, can be found at www.DadsofGlory.com.

About Entenmann's® Bakery

Entenmann's history dates back more than 120 years to 1898 when William Entenmann opened his first bakery in Brooklyn, New York. By the 1960s the company was selling delicious donuts throughout the New York metropolitan area; by the 1970s it began selling nationwide. Today, Entenmann's markets over 100 different baked goods in the U.S., producing more than one billion donuts annually – one of which is the #1-best-selling classic Entenmann's Rich Frosted Donut introduced in 1973.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano™, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

