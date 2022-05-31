Newmark Group Participated in the KBW Virtual Real Estate Finance & Technology Conference

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading full-service commercial real estate business, today announced that Jeff Day, the Company's Chief Strategy Officer and President, Head of Multifamily Capital Markets, participated in a panel at the 2022 KBW Virtual Real Estate Finance & Technology Conference on May 26, 2022.

Newmark Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Newmark Group, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

While the live webcast of the panel - titled "Commercial Real Estate & Rising Interest Rates" - was only open to KBW clients, a replay is now available at Newmark's investor relations website, ir.nmrk.com.

An archive of the audio webcast will be available on the same website for 90 days after the conclusion of the live presentation.

