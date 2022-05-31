INTRODUCING PROCOLORED i608 - THE NEXT GENERATION UV DTF PRINTER

SHENZHEN, China, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Procolored i608 is the world's first 2-in-1 UV DTF laminating printer. Through an innovative integration of laminating process and printing process, this all-in-one DTF printer allows you to print out whatever you want and transfer them onto surfaces of various materials. This printer adopts an advanced white ink automatic circulation system – a patented technology invented by Procolored to extend the lifespan of printheads without sacrificing its performance. The Procolored i608 is an ideal choice for customers who want to output high-end patterns and transfer onto hard or curved surfaces.

Product Advantages

Easier printing steps : unlike traditional UV DTF printer that requires a laminator to apply the B film, the i608 UV DTF 2-in-1 printer facilitates laminating and printing at the same time, making it easier to use.

Wider application : works with 300+ materials, from delicate materials like fabric to hard materials like glass and metal.

Faster printing process : the i608 printer features a roll feeder that allows for continuous printing. The dual print heads design further improves printing speed & efficiency for mass production.

More vivid & long-lasting effects: powered by the specially designed i608 printhead, unique UV varnishing & hot stamping printing technology, this printer is able to create more shiny effect and solid finish.

Applications

As a UV DTF 2-in-1 printer, the Procolored i608 printer can be applied to various substrates, including hard material with curved surfaces such as glass, leather, mobile phone case, metal, marble, acrylic, and 3D objects.

Whether you are a crafter who create customized stickers for DIY projects, or a POD business owner who offer customized label and packaging printing services, the Procolored i608 printer will be a good investment to upscale your business.

Key Specifications

Print Head Model EPSON*2 (dual-head array) Ink Consumption 1 m2/20ml Printing Speed 1 m2/h, 8 pass Nozzle 1080*2 spray hold Print Width 330mm



Printing Steps

Install the A,B film Upload the pattern or logo Press the print button Peel off film B and transfer to objects

What's In The Box

1 Set of UV i608 Printer

1 Set of UV Ink (CMYKW 5*250ml)

Ink cleaner 1*100ml

Dust Free Cloth

Manual/Primer

Printing Software/U Disk

4*Tubes/Cable/3pcs Syringe

Steel Ruler/4 Spare Ink Sac/Insurance

About Procolored

Procolored is a professional printer manufacturer headquartered in Shenzhen, China, specializing in the design, research & development and production of Inkjet printer/ flatbed printer / digital printer. With over 15 years' experience in the printer industry and a large 1800 square meters factory, the company is committed to offering quality products, professional tech services, and reasonable prices to build long-term business cooperation with clients all over the world. To learn more about the company and its products, pls visit www.procolored.com

Product link: https://www.procolored.com/products/17-2-in-1-dual-heads-a3-uv-dtf-laminating-printer-2022-new

