Gold Fields to Acquire Yamana Gold - A Combination for Long-Term Value Creation Focused on Quality Growth, Financial Discipline and Shareholder Returns

Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Transaction creates a top-4 global gold major with a diversified portfolio of high-quality, long-life assets with tangible near and long-term growth opportunities
  • Strengthened financial and operational capacity with complementary cash flow and growth profiles
  • Combined Group will be headquartered in Johannesburg with operations across South Africa, Ghana, Australia, Canada and South America
  • All-share offer by Gold Fields at an Exchange Ratio of 0.6 Gold Fields Consideration Shares for each Yamana share implying a valuation for Yamana of US$6.7 billion

JOHANNESBURG, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Fields Limited (JSE, NYSE: GFI) ("Gold Fields") and Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) (LSE:AUY) ("Yamana"), today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement"), under which Gold Fields will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Yamana ("Yamana Shares") pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the "Transaction").

