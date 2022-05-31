FINAL CHANCE TO REWARD EDUCATORS WITH NORWEGIAN'S 'GIVING JOY' PRIZE MONEY AND FREE CRUISES

– Company to Award 100 Teachers with Cruises Aboard Groundbreaking Ship Norwegian Prima and up to $25,000 for Their School –

– GRAMMY Award-Winning Artist, Kelly Clarkson, to Perform at Award Ceremony –

– Nominate and Vote for Deserving Teachers at nclgivingjoy.com by June 3,2022 –

MIAMI, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, is making a final call for nominations and votes of deserving educators for its award-winning Norwegian's Giving Joy campaign closing on Friday, June 3, 2022.

The annual recognition program, which relaunched on May 2, 2022, during Teacher Appreciation Week (May 2 – 6), serves to recognize and reward 100 teachers across the U.S. and Canada with a free cruise, as well as a chance at up to $25,000 for their school. The educators with the most votes will travel to Galveston, Texas for an exclusive five-day sailing aboard the Company's record-breaking ship, Norwegian Prima, from Oct. 27 to 31, 2022, where GRAMMY Award-winning artist and superstar Kelly Clarkson will host an exclusive concert on board.

"This campaign holds a special place in our hearts and with the incredible participation we are seeing, it is clear that it is just as important to many others," said Harry Sommer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "We are now in the final stretch of this year's Norwegian's Giving Joy contest, and we cannot wait to honor the next class of winners with a well-deserved vacation aboard our highly anticipated Norwegian Prima ship."

The annual program which recognizes the connection between travel and education and celebrates teachers for their unwavering dedication to inspiring students every day, has awarded 130 teachers with free cruises and over $185,000 to schools since 2019. This year, in addition to the exclusive sailing aboard Norwegian Prima, the top three grand prize winners will receive an additional seven-day voyage for two from the U.S. or Canada, as well as a $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000 donation respectively for their school.

Now through June 3, 2022, Norwegian Cruise Line is encouraging nominations of certified or accredited teachers in the U.S. and Canada. To nominate a beloved teacher, to vote and for the contest terms and conditions, please visit www.nclgivingjoy.com.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 55 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 17 contemporary ships sail to over 300 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo traveler staterooms, club balcony suites, spa-suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

