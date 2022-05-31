Empire Portfolio Group Opens New Stamford-West Side, CT Orangetheory Fitness Studio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Portfolio Group ("Empire"), a leading Area Developer and Franchisee of Orangetheory® Fitness , the heart rate-based interval training fitness franchise, announced today it opened a new studio in Stamford, CT. The Stamford-West Side studio will be located at 2000 W. Main Street, Stamford, CT 06902 in the ShopRite Plaza.

The new 2,900 square foot studio space will feature all new state-of-the-art equipment along with the proprietary in-studio and wearable fitness technology Orangetheory is known for globally, as well as beautifully adorned bathrooms with full showers and a large lobby area to encourage members to socialize before and after class. The studio will celebrate its grand opening all month long.

The West Side location marks the second studio in Stamford owned and operated by Empire. The original Stamford studio is located at 1101 High Ridge Road.

"We are excited to bring our second Orangetheory studio to Stamford. Over the past few years, the community has shown us their dedication to wellness and a healthy lifestyle. We can't wait for Stamford-West Side residents, regardless of their fitness level, to become part of the Orangetheory family and start seeing results from the science-backed, high-energy workout. We strive to be a positive contributor to both our members and the business community in Stamford," said Empire's CEO, Adam Krell.

Orangetheory Fitness is one of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies and a leader in the boutique training space. The group workouts incorporate endurance, strength, and power to generate the 'Orange Effect' – which keeps calories burning for up to 24 hours after a 60-minute workout.

For more information on the Stamford-West Side Orangetheory Fitness and membership packages, please call 203-783-4300. More information on Orangetheory Fitness is available on Orangetheory's website at www.orangetheory.com. Follow Orangetheory Fitness on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

About Orangetheory

Orangetheory® ( www.orangetheory.com ) makes it simple to get More Life from your workout. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory workouts incorporate endurance, strength and power to generate the "Orange Effect," whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 24 hours after a 60-minute workout. Orangetheory franchisees have opened over 1,500 studios in all 50 U.S. states and 25 countries.

About Empire Portfolio Group Holdings

Empire Portfolio Group, founded in 2013 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading franchisee and area representative of Orangetheory Fitness. Empire has over 130 Orangetheory Fitness studios across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Contact:

Caroline Luz

Lambert

203-656-2829

cluz@lambert.com

