Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CareDx, Inc. ("CareDx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CDNA) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired CareDx securities between February 24, 2021, and May 5, 2022, (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cdna.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants had engaged in a variety of improper and illegal schemes to inflate testing services revenue, including: (i) pushing protocols for surveillance of organ rejection through inaccurate marketing materials and in violation of Medicare standards; (ii) offering extravagant inducements or kickbacks to physicians and other providers; and (iii) improperly bundling expensive testing services with other blood tests as part of the RemoTraC service. These practices, and others, subjected CareDx to an undisclosed risk of regulatory scrutiny and rendered the Company's testing services revenue and demand reported throughout the Class Period artificially inflated. As a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

