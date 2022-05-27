CGI announces senior management appointments

Stock Market Symbols

GIB.A (TSX)

GIB (NYSE)

cgi.com/newsroom

MONTRÉAL, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) announced today that, effective October 1, 2022, François Boulanger, currently Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, will assume the position of President and Chief Operating Officer; and Steve Perron, currently Senior Vice-President and Corporate Controller, will assume the position of Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer.

"The appointments of François and Steve to these new roles reflect their deep understanding of CGI's business and the IT services industry," said George D. Schindler, President and Chief Executive Officer.

In his new role, François Boulanger will oversee CGI's operations in Canada, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence, and Global IP Solutions. Jean-Michel Baticle, President and Chief Operating Officer, will continue to oversee CGI's operations in Western and Southern Europe; Northwest and Central-East Europe; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; and Spain, Italy, and Latin America. All operations in Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia, and US Federal will continue to report to George Schindler. CGI's Investor Relations function will also now report directly to George Schindler.

François Boulanger has nearly 35 years of experience in the IT and professional services industry. He joined CGI 24 years ago, and held a number of senior leadership roles before being named Chief Financial Officer in 2014.

"François is a well-regarded leader with a successful track record guiding teams around the world on a wide range of business and operational excellence strategies," added George Schindler. "His global perspective on CGI's business and the industry will further strengthen our capacity to accelerate Build and Buy profitable growth in North America and by leveraging our innovative global delivery expertise in regions worldwide."

Steve Perron has 30 years of experience in the IT and professional services industry. He joined CGI 23 years ago, and held a number of senior finance roles, before being named corporate controller in 2019. He will join the CGI Executive Committee and report directly to George Schindler.

"At CGI, financial strength is a core value—and Steve is a consummate ambassador and driver of our commitment to delivering strong, consistent financial performance for the benefit of our shareholders, clients, and employees," noted George Schindler. "As CFO, we look forward to his expanded contribution leading our global financial teams to help deliver superior returns."

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 84,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2021 reported revenue is C$12.13 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

View original content:

SOURCE CGI Inc.