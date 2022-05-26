NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aloe Care Health ("Aloe Care")—known for developing voice-activated medical alert and communication service for eldercare—will now be available through QVC ®, a world leader in video commerce (vCommerce). Aloe Care will be available to QVC's millions of on-air and online customers as of May 26, 2022. (Item E241329)

QVC DEBUTS ALOE CARE HEALTH ADVANCED MEDICAL ALERT SYSTEM (PRNewswire)

Aloe Care's proprietary solutions include its in-home Smart Hub for secure, two-way, hands-free voice calls and is bolstered by 24/7/365 access to a Five-Star-rated emergency response team. It also features a private, secure family app for real-time status-checks, voice calls directly into the Smart Hub, and care collaboration with family and professional caregivers.

About 10,000 Americans turn 65 each day in a country that already has more than 55 million older adults, and 80% would prefer to age in their homes .

"This is a significant opportunity for us to increase awareness of Aloe Care's suite of products," said Ray Spoljaric, CEO and Co-founder of Aloe Care. "QVC's customers know they can trust the products shared on their multiple platforms and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to introduce this discerning audience to our modern, comprehensive approach to aging in place and caregiving."

With millions of active customers In the U.S. alone, QVC currently reaches 92 million American homes across the U.S. via its broadcasts, streaming service, website, mobile apps, social pages, and other digital platforms.

ABOUT ALOE CARE HEALTH:

Aloe Care's voice-activated system is the world's most-advanced in-home medical alert and communication system for older adults. Aloe Care's, award-winning solution was created by caregivers, for caregivers. More than 70 percent of the team actively supports aging-in-place parents and grandparents. The company is headquartered in New York.

For more information, visit www.aloecare.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aloe Care Health