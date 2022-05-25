InventHelp Inventor Develops Table/Chair Unit for Social Distancing (KXX-334)

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved table for eating outdoors or at restaurants during the current pandemic," said an inventor, from Louisville, Tenn., "so I invented the COVID CLOVER SOCIALIZING TABLE. My design could help to keep users at a safe distance and it would prevent you from moving the chairs."

The patent-pending invention provides a modified table/chair unit to help maintain sanitation and social distancing. In doing so, it eliminates the need to touch and reposition chairs. It also ensures that users remain 6 feet apart. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, restaurants and other commercial dining establishments. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-KXX-334, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

