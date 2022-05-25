Bunker Labs Hosts 400 Entrepreneurs in Live Showcase Event on June 1

Nationwide showcase to ignite America's economy through Veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In one night, Bunker Labs is hosting a live Veterans in Residence Showcase featuring over 400 entrepreneurs across 23 cities. The biannual event celebrates military-affiliated entrepreneurs launching startups or growing their businesses after six months of participating in Bunker Labs' Veterans in Residence program.

Bunker Labs is an organization that provides community, programs, and resources to help Veteran and military spouses start and grow businesses. Since 2014, more than $812 million in revenue has been generated by Bunker Labs startups, creating over 2,900 jobs.

"The Showcase is about rallying America's top business and civic leaders to launch the next greatest generation of entrepreneurs," said Blake Hogan, CEO of Bunker Labs. "If you're an investor, mentor or potential customer, you're going to want to be in the front row."

The Showcase will take place on the evening of June 1, 2022, in partnership with WeWork. The public can attend the showcases live in WeWork buildings nationwide or choose from two virtual options. Location details, tickets and links to the live and virtual events are available here. Showcase locations include:

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Boston, MA

Charlotte, NC

Chicago, IL

Columbus, OH

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Detroit, MI

Houston, TX

Knoxville, TN

Los Angeles, CA

Las Vegas, NV

Minneapolis, MN

Nashville, TN

New York City , NY

Philadelphia, PA

Phoenix, AZ

Raleigh-Durham, NC

San Diego, CA

San Francisco, CA

Seattle, WA

Tampa, FL

Washington, D.C.

Two virtual cohorts

About Bunker Labs: Bunker Labs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a national network of Veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs dedicated to helping members start their own businesses. Bunker Labs is committed to seeing that every entrepreneur and small business owner in the military-connected community has the network, tools, and resources they need to start their own business.

About Veterans in Residence: One of Bunker Labs' flagship programs, Veterans in Residence is a business incubator providing Veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs and business owners with co-working space, a local community, a national business network, and targeted support to grow their business. The current program is made up of 23 local and three virtual cohorts in cities across the United States.

About WeWork:

WeWork was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. Since opening our first location in New York City, we've grown into a global flexible space provider committed to delivering technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces, and community experiences. Today, we're constantly reimagining how the workplace can help everyone, from freelancers to Fortune 500s, be more motivated, productive, and connected. For more information about WeWork, please visit us at wework.com .

