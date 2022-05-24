Tamarack Grove Engineering Selects Unanet for CRM to Help Manage Customer Pipeline

Expanding AEC firm adds CRM to its existing Unanet ERP platform to integrate multiple technologies and projects across the country into one platform

DULLES, Va., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry, announced today that Tamarack Grove Engineering, a leading structural engineering and design firm with more than 2,500 projects each year throughout North America, has selected Unanet CRM AEC. Tamarack Grove expects Unanet CRM to enable widespread collaboration across project teams that will grow the business by potentially doubling their current customers and prospects.

Tamarack Grove Engineering is a Boise-based structural engineering and design firm that specializes in manufacturing, commercial, and facilities markets including fast food restaurants and grocery chains. It also specializes in natural disaster evaluation, restoration, and maintenance for facilities. As a Unanet ERP AE customer for approximately three years, Tamarack Grove found that as they continued to rapidly grow, they needed a CRM solution to effectively manage existing and new client relationships, and provide visibility into the company's project pipeline to help shape strategic direction and understand the resources needed for potential projects.

"Unanet ERP had positively transformed our productivity and profitability over the last three years. When we realized that we outgrew our rudimentary CRM system and needed a robust CRM solution, we immediately looked at Unanet," said Duncan Robertson, director of business development and marketing at Tamarack Grove Engineering. "Unanet has already provided huge value to us on the ERP side, and the CRM had received positive reviews from other AEC firms. Now our ERP and CRM tools will be integrated in one, easy-to-access solution and we have a platform that we are all familiar with."

Tamarack is implementing its CRM quickly, which is another advantage Unanet offers over competitive products. Once implemented, Unanet will give Tamarack a variety of benefits it needs to succeed in growing its business including the ability to:

Simplify and coordinate new leads and existing client data entry and management through Microsoft Outlook

Easily scan in the company's vast, incoming new contacts and leads through the business card scanner feature

Manage customer relationships and information around projects to effectively direct teams, partners, and resources

More than 1,850 architecture, engineering and construction companies like Tamarack Grove Engineering select Unanet ERP and CRM because they have the right mix of functionality and accessibility, while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet CRM and ERP AE please visit https://unanet.com/crm-aec and https://unanet.com/erp-for-a-e/erp-for-a-e-overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,400 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About Tamarack Grove Engineering

Tamarack Grove Engineering is a Boise-based, leading structural engineering and design firm with more than 2,500 projects throughout North America. The company specializes in manufacturing, commercial, and facilities markets. For more information, visit www.tamarackgrove.com. Founded in 2003, the company's mission is to serve clients by providing responsive, safe and trusted solutions with the highest quality, most dependable engineering and design services while providing an environment for its team members to grow.

