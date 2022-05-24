SKYE YAYOI DRYNAN RELEASES DEBUT SINGLE 'SKYE'S THE LIMIT' ALONGSIDE HER SURPRISE CAMEO IN THE SEASON 2 FINALE OF NETFLIX'S BLING EMPIRE

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skye Yayoi Drynan, Founder, CEO and Creative Director of House of Skye, announces the release of her debut single "Skye's the Limit." Drynan appears in the Season 2 finale episode of Netflix's hit series Bling Empire. Several members of the Bling cast attended and walked the runway at her 'House of Skye' runway show for the brand's 'Phoenix Rising' collection at LA Fashion Week. The Bling Empire series focuses on the lives of wealthy Asian-American socialites based in the Los Angeles area, described as real-life Crazy Rich Asians. The debut single track titled; "Skye's the Limit" drops ahead of her first full-length Dance/Pop album which will arrive later this summer.

The single "Skye's the Limit" was co-produced by award-winning industry veterans Nick Cooper (American Idol and Celebrity Vocal Coach - Usher, Kesha, Ava Max) and Thomas 'Tommy' Lee Brown a.k.a. TBHits (Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Meghan Trainor, Black Eye Peas, The Weekend). Skye's co-writers are Darius Coleman (NBC's Songland) and YNG Josh (multi-platinum producer). "Skye's the Limit" single can be streamed on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and YouTube.

ABOUT SKYE YAYOI DRYNAN:

Skye Drynan is an entrepreneur, fashion designer, actress, musician, TV personality, author, philanthropist, and Biotech maven amongst many other endeavors. This innovative, self-made Wellesley alumna has had a very successful and unorthodox 22+ year career funding biotechnology breakthroughs making her a leader in the industry.

Skye's formidable foundation in innovation uniquely poise her to vet, create, and incorporate technology into House of Skye's product offerings. Skye is a prolific inventor with utility and design patents issued in fashion and tech worldwide. She made a name for herself in the intimates' industry with the globally patented Sexy Back Bra (7 patents in more than 100 countries) and in the coveted Hollywood/Music/Entertainment industries with her couture line donned by top celebrities like Kevin Jonas, Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood, Iggy Azalea, Miranda Lambert, and Paris Hilton to name a few. Skye's inspirational story and her bold designs are featured in television shows, music videos, concert stages, magazine covers, and on the red carpet. Skye draws creative inspiration from her Japanese roots, travel, nature, and the rugged beauty of her home, Montana, where she lives with her fiancé and her two dogs.

ABOUT HOUSE OF SKYE:

High-Tech, High-Function, & High-Fashion

House of Skye is a tech company as much as it is a luxury lifestyle company. With its portfolio of innovative and distinctive brands, underpinned by globally issued patents, House of Skye's mission is to make smart solutions for necessities without sacrificing style and beauty for comfort, and functionality.

House of Skye has produced uniquely designed pieces for consumers that range from red carpet couture to street wear, ski wear, and even desirable intimates with a technological secret. Brands created under the umbrella of House of Skye, are Dulce Bestia, Bareback, Snow Beast, and Camp Snow Beast.

