News Conference on May 25 at Noon for Minnesota Public Defenders and State Court Personnel on 2022 legislative session's failure to reach budget resolution

News Conference on May 25 at Noon for Minnesota Public Defenders and State Court Personnel on 2022 legislative session's failure to reach budget resolution

Assistant Public Defenders and State Court Personnel Demand Special Session to Fully Fund Minnesota Judicial Branch and Constitutionally Mandated Services

SAINT PAUL, Minn., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 320 represents Minnesota's Assistant Public Defenders, State Court Reporters, and other public defense and court personnel who are demanding Governor Tim Walz call a special session to address Sunday's budget impasse over Constitutionally mandated services.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

Assistant Public Defenders from the Third and Ninth Judicial Districts will discuss the chronic underfunding for the Minnesota Board of Public Defense and the ongoing caseload crisis.

State Court Reporters and court operations employees will discuss the COVID-19 case backlog and its effect on Minnesota's justice system.

Constitutionally mandated services in Minnesota are severely understaffed and are at a breaking point threatening our justice system. It is critically important the State Legislature reconvenes to address these monumental issues immediately.

What: News Conference.

Who: Assistant Public Defenders, State Court Reporters, and personnel

Where: Zoom Meeting: https://bit.ly/38d439g

When: Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT

Media Contact:

Gus Froemke

Email: gfroemke@Teamsterslocal320.org

Phone: 612-378-8732

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teamsters Local 320