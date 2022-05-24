Lovepop Brings Magical Moments to More Shoppers Across the U.S.

Availability at Major Retailer Marks Lovepop's First Partnership in the Mass Retail Channel

BOSTON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovepop , leading designer of magical pop-up cards and gifts, announces today its expansion into more than 400 Walmart stores throughout the U.S marking the company's largest retail partnership to-date and first partnership in the mass retail channel. The company's 3D cards and flower bouquets are now available at more than 400 Walmart locations across the country and online at Walmart.com .

Lovepop is reinventing the greeting card aisle with an art meets science approach to 3D paper art that brings people together. With industry-leading engineering and quality, each design is intended to create a memorable, shared connection between giver and receiver—a meaningful, creative, and fun experience—also known as a magical moment.

"As we build towards our mission of creating one billion magical moments, we are thrilled that Walmart shoppers across the country will have the chance to share love with our unique pop-up cards and gifts for every occasion," says Wombi Rose, Co-Founder and CEO of Lovepop. "Our expansion into Walmart is a significant milestone as we continue to realize our goal of becoming the global household brand for making every occasion magical."

This retail expansion will further propel the record-setting growth Lovepop has experienced, including 100% growth in retail partnerships year-over-year. Additionally, Lovepop closed out 2021 with 13% year-over-year growth and more than 500 times the revenue earned in its founding year, due to the company's focus on omnichannel sales to maximize reach and engagement with its customers.

A wide assortment of Lovepop's cards and paper flower bouquets are available at Walmart, with 20 unique options available in-store and 30 designs available at Walmart.com. For Lovepop's full range of 3D product offerings—from cards to flower bouquets and giant pop-up gifts— visit Lovepop.com .

Lovepop is on a mission to create one billion magical moments, with 45,250,186 total magical moments created to-date. Founded by naval architects, Lovepop combines art and engineering to stretch the bounds of the imagination and create magical cards and gifts that bring people together. Whether you're celebrating a holiday, an important milestone, or an everyday moment, Lovepop's thousands of unique designs make it easy to share love with meaning, creativity, and fun. For more information visit lovepop.com .

