Kick off summer at Destination Outlets Jeffersonville with the Summer Concert Series

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Destination Outlets, in Jeffersonville, Ohio, is gearing up to ensure the 2022 Event Season is like no other, exclusive summer concerts and new stores around every corner.

Destination Outlets Logo (PRNewswire)

The event season will begin with Alexis Gomez of American Idol fame taking the stage at Destination Outlets on May 28th from 6:00pm – 8:00pm with gates opening at 5:00pm. The concert will be $10 or FREE for those who download the Destination Outlets membership app, just search 'Destination Outlets' in the app store. There will be delicious food trucks and the Cincinnati Tap Truck on site. As well as a VIP seating area sponsored by the newly opened, Open Box Outlet.

The Dayton, Ohio native has been singing and playing music since she can remember. Her dad, brother, and sister are all musicians, so following in their footsteps was inevitable! As she got older, she joined the family band and before long, she was stealing the show. Her talent as a musician, along with her clean country vocals have contributed greatly to her success. Her biggest accomplishment to date was finishing in the Top 8 Girls of the hit show American Idol. Alexis won America over instantly and let everyone know they'll be hearing more from this young lady soon (AlexisGomezMusic.com).

Destination Outlets is a 400,000 sq ft shopping complex featuring a variety of brand-name and designer outlet stores for fashion, apparel, housewares, and more. Formerly Tanger Outlets, the new Destination Outlets is well loved by shoppers far and wide for its great deals, family entertainment, and extensive Food Truck Village. The shopping center is centrally located right off Route 71 in Jeffersonville, Ohio, and regularly hosts top-tier events aimed at bringing the local community together. For more information on Destination Outlets 2021 holiday events, visit destinationoutlets.com

Media Contact

Hannah Girton, Social Media and Marketing Manager

Destination Outlets

740.948.9093

hgirton@destinationoutlets.com

www.destinationoutlets.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Destination Outlets