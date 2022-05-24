InventHelp Inventors Develop Convenient Way to Keep a Pet Dog Close (CNC-782)

PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --"We wanted to create a quick and easy means of establishing a set distance boundary for a pet dog," said one of two inventors, from Fort Mill, S.C., "so we invented the R E-LEASH. Our design would eliminate the common pulling and tripping hazards associated with traditional leashes."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to keep a dog within a preset distance of the owner. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using a traditional leash. As a result, it increases safety and control and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet dog owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CNC-782, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

