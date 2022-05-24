InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Shoes for Women (DAL-129)

PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --"I thought there should be a convenient and comfortable way to convert shoes from flats during the day to heels at night," said an inventor, from Irving, Texas, "so I invented the CONVERT- A- HEEL. My stylish design would eliminate the need to bring a different pair of shoes."

The invention provides a versatile footwear option for women. In doing so, it enables a woman to alter the height of the shoe's heel. As a result, it could enhance comfort and style and it eliminates the need to purchase, transport and store multiple pairs of shoes. The invention features an attractive design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

