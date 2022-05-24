Andersen Corporation Names Ryan Williams President of the Andersen Division

Williams to Lead the Andersen Businesses Serving Residential and Commercial Professional Customers and The Home Depot

BAYPORT, Minn., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation has welcomed Ryan Williams to the company's executive leadership team as the new president of the Andersen Division. Williams will lead the company's largest and most diverse business, both in terms of product variety and customer segments, serving the new residential, home improvement and light commercial market segments through diverse distribution channels and partners.

Williams brings 20 years of operational leadership experience at best-in-class industrial companies to Andersen, most recently serving as president of the Global Fluid Conveyance Division at Danfoss, a Danish industrial company. Prior to Danfoss, Williams spent 18 years at Eaton, where he held a variety of roles including president of the Americas region, vice president of global fluid conveyance products and other leadership positions in the areas of engineering, product management and business unit strategy. Earlier in his career, Williams held leadership positions at Calphalon, including director of channel marketing and program manager of new product development.

"Ryan joins Andersen at a time of growth and opportunity," said Andersen Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jay Lund. "As president of the Andersen Division, Ryan will play a pivotal role building on the longstanding legacy we have built with our trade customers and channel partners, expanding our offerings and elevating the experiences we deliver to delight customers at every touchpoint."

Williams will lead the Andersen Division sales and service teams and product portfolio management and will have oversight for the divisional responsibilities of the enterprise manufacturing, logistics, technology and RD&I functions.

"Ryan's diverse background and wide range of experiences complement the strengths and expertise of our team and our longstanding commitment to being different and better," said Andersen Corporation President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Galvin.

Williams will report to Andersen Corporation President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Galvin. Renewal by Andersen, the company's full-service window replacement division, will continue to report to Troy Barrow, president of Renewal by Andersen, who also reports to Galvin.

ABOUT ANDERSEN WINDOWS & DOORS

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 13,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unmatched performance for the comfort and security homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO® and MQ™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

