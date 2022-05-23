Spaceti Receives New Funding to Accelerate European and American Growth and Expand to the Middle East

AMSTERDAM, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaceti, a Holistic Building Experience platform, announced today a funding round led by Watheeq Proptech Venture and Venture to Future Fund.

"Spaceti is on a mission to help real estate managers make data-driven decisions to improve operational efficiencies while enhancing building user experience," said Max Verteletskyi, CEO & Cofounder at Spaceti.

Spaceti solutions, distributed via its partner's network in more than 20 countries, create hybrid, flexible, and sustainable built environments. Spaceti's platform serves large Enterprise clients such as Vodafone, Deloitte, Steelcase, and asset managers like CBRE, British Land, and PFA, covering more than 30mil. + square feet.

Khaled Zaidan, Managing Partner at Watheeq Proptech Venture from Saudi Arabia, said: "There has been a rapid growth in the adoption of digital technologies in the real estate sector, but the sector requires comprehensive knowledge. Spaceti is the heart of this acceleration, improving sustainability, well-being and reducing costs. Based on that, we are proud to have Spaceti as our first investment opportunity in Europe. We are looking to assist the company in expanding their solutions to the MENA region."

Matej Říha, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Venture to Future Fund, a joint initiative of the European Investment Bank, the Ministry of Finance of the Slovak Republic, and the Slovak Investment Holding, stated, "As the demand for safe and smart working spaces in the post- COVID world rapidly increased, VFF sees huge potential in the PropTech sector, and Spaceti proved it has what we have been looking for to bring these solutions to more customers globally and in Slovakia as well."

The funds will be used to further enhance Spaceti's product offering and make it more accessible for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises. Moreover, the company plans to grow its engineering teams in Czechia and Slovakia and open regional headquarters in KSA and USA to strengthen key partner/customer support personnel.



About Spaceti:

Founded in 2016, Spaceti Holding B.V. helps tenants and landlords drive customer value with a Hybrid work app (booking of desks, meeting rooms, parking lots, lockers) and with Workplace analytics of IoT data (occupancy, temperature, humidity, CO2).

Existing Investors: Reflex Capital, Lighthouse Ventures, Fast Forward, Kamil Vacek

