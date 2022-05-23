ADRF Launches First 5G High-Power Repeater Supporting Entire 2.5 GHz BRS Spectrum

New SDRX-43-BTF Can Be Installed Standalone or Part of Existing SDR-ICS

BURBANK, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. (ADRF) , the largest pure-play distributed antenna system (DAS) and repeater provider, today announced the launch of the SDRX-43-BTF high-power 5G repeater. The SDRX-43-BTF is the first commercial grade high-power repeater supporting the entire BRS spectrum and it allows simple and cost-effective 5G wireless upgrade.

Supporting all 194MHz of BRS (2.5 GHz or Band n41) spectrum, the SDRX-43-BTF can be installed as a standalone solution or slotted into an existing SDR-ICS chassis. Its high gain and output power make this repeater an economical alternative to a base station in either metropolitan or rural areas. The digital signal processing (DSP) filters inside the SDRX-43-BTF help eliminate adjacent channel interference to allow band selectivity, and the repeater can be configured and monitored remotely using a web-based graphical user interface (GUI).

"The SDRX-43-BTF is a powerful addition to our SDR-ICS Series repeaters that delivers unprecedented throughput speeds, even in the most remote areas of the country," said Andrew Jun, CTO at ADRF. "The ability to support the entire 2.5 GHz BRS spectrum will be an asset to carriers and enterprises in supporting the rollout of 5G."

The SDRX-43-BTF features include:

Up to 3 non-contiguous selectable channels

Each selectable channel can support from 5-100 MHz

Supports both LTE + 5GNR or 5GNR Standalone

Up to 20W composite DL output power

Up to 95dB of gain with selectable gain range of 40dB

Built-in ALC function to prevent overpower

To learn more about the SDRX-43-BTF and the rest of ADRF's SDR-ICS Series, visit www.adrftech.com.

About ADRF

Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. ("ADRF") is the leading provider of in-building wireless solutions that ensure reliable commercial and public cellular connectivity in venues of any size, shape, and location. Established in 1999 in Burbank, CA, ADRF prides itself on having a customer-centric focus, designing solutions that meet each customer's unique needs, while providing a pathway to scale for the future. Today, we serve some of the world's leading enterprises, system integrators, public safety entities, neutral host operators, and wireless service providers. ADRF's product portfolio of in-building wireless solutions includes Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), repeaters, Emergency Responder Communication Enhancement Systems (ERCES), antennas, and passive components. ADRF is certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), has achieved TL 9000 and ISO 9001 certifications, and is a member of the CAFAA, CBRS Alliance, DASPedia, Forbes Technology Council, HetNet Forum, ORAN Alliance, and Safer Buildings Coalition. www.adrftech.com.

