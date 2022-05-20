NFT Charity Auction Highlights Free Ukraine Event During World Economic Forum

Foundation Leveraging Art to Promote Peace and Preserve the Heritage of the War-Torn Country

DAVOS, Switzerland, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Free Ukraine Foundation is hosting a special charity event on May 25 in Davos, Switzerland, where a series of art pieces featuring Ukrainian artists is up for auction to raise funds and support the mission of peace for Ukraine and its people. The event is hosted in collaboration with the Mriya Art Mission, which is focused on preserving Ukrainian art, helping native artists and protecting the country's cultural heritage.

To bring the NFTs to life, the Free Ukraine Foundation is working with Mint Werx, a premium NFT creative and production studio. Mint Werx is designing, creating and launching a series of three high-value NFTs that are combined with exclusive one-of-a-kind physical artworks that will be auctioned at the event. These NFTs feature the work of Artem Shestakov, a Ukraine native and world-renowned artist and photographer best known for his nature and landscape images. The physical art piece will be signed and numbered by the artist, along with a certificate of authenticity.

"We are steadfast in our mission of cultural diplomacy for peace, and we are honored to welcome our esteemed guests to the event and help build awareness and support for the efforts to preserve the culture of Ukraine during these challenging times," said Andrey Kolodyuk, co-founder of the Free Ukraine Foundation. "The Mriya Art Mission is about coming together to defend the culture of Ukraine and ensure its existence by preserving art, music, paintings and theater, which are so important to the soul of Ukraine but threatened by the chaos of war."

The charity event will take place Wednesday, May 25, from 9-11 p.m. CEDT and will be held at the Decentralized Web Gateway, a multiday event dedicated to exploring the benefits of decentralization, hosted by Filecoin Foundation.

About Free Ukraine Foundation

The Free Ukraine Foundation was formed to be an advocate for peace and to help unite the world in efforts to support the country of Ukraine as it faces foreign invasion and threats to its way of life. The Foundation serves the people of Ukraine through a number of initiatives, including humanitarian aid, dissemination of information, peaceful mobilization, jobs and education, rebuilding and more. To learn more, visit www.freeukraine.foundation .

About Mint Werx

Mint Werx is a premium NFT creative and production studio that develops strategies and turnkey solutions for brands and creators. Harnessing the power of sustainable blockchain technologies, Mint Werx delivers cutting-edge, scalable and one-of-a-kind dynamic NFTs and platforms, producing, minting and activating authentic digital expressions that last a lifetime. Through these solutions, Mint Werx simplifies and brings together a complex array of technologies to empower ownership and build prosperous connections between collectors, consumers, communities and culture. Mint Werx is a division of Fusion92 ( Fusion92.com ), a leading Chicago-based independent marketing innovation company founded in 1999. Learn more at MintWerx.com .

