HHOGene's GPods Make Hugely Successful Crowdfunding Debut

HONG KONG, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HHOGENE, a new brand with a vision of creating customized light-control earbuds, has successfully funded more than US$80,000 on launch day on global crowdfunding platform Indiegogo for its innovative product, GPods — the world's first ever TWS(True Wireless Stereo) earbuds with light control offering consumers multiple personalized light modes that can be switched in one click and are unique to their own mood, music preferences, and even style.

Within a mere 52 seconds, GPods were already 100% funded and in one and half hours, the funded amount had reached US$50,000. GPods launched on Indiegogo at 9 a.m. EST, May 17.

Two products are available for the crowdfunding. One is the main product called The Origin, which features four light modes: Ripple, Wave, Pulse and Breath, as well as 72 basic color options that support 300,000 color combinations for consumers to choose from and control through the GPods app. The other product is a 2-in-1 package that contains The Origin as well as a detachable case called "Tiger Stripes" that creates a special effect from the color(s) shining through it.

A maximum of six colors can be chosen simultaneously to accompany one of the light modes. The light then reacts and changes along with the beat of the music. In addition, the GPods app includes a photo color recognition function so when people take a picture, the app automatically captures the color(s) that match the scene before uploading to the earbuds. The entire process is easy and user-friendly.

By using digital technology to apply a panoramic view of light control to TWS earbuds, HHOGene endeavors to offer consumers a unique "Dare to Shine" experience to express themselves in a myriad of ways based on their mood, what they are wearing, what they are listening to, and where they are.

The crowdfunding price for The Origin is US$79 for the first week and US$89 thereafter, and the "Tiger Stripes" package is US$89 for the first week and US$99 thereafter, both with almost 40% off the retail price.

About HHOGene

HHOGene is a flagship brand under HHO Limited, an innovative tech start-up that is dedicated to digitalizing supply chain and helping quality manufacturers build strong brands in cross-border e-commerce business.

HHOGene is committed to enhancing the daily experiences of earbud users through digitalized solutions. Its design team comes from LKK, a leading industrial design group, which has rich experience in product innovation and brand incubation, especially in the field of tech hardware and lifestyle hardware. In the past 17 years, LKK has designed more than 10,000 products, and won 521 domestic and international innovative design awards including Red Dot, IF, IDEA, G-Mark, and Red Star.

