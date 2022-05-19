Ryvu Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

KRAKOW, Poland, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryvu Therapeutics (WSE: RVU), a clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focusing on novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investors' conferences:

UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Corporate overview presentation and one-on-one investor meetings

Date: Monday, May 23rd, 2022, in New York, NY

Presentation Time: 11:30 AM EST

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Format: Corporate overview presentation and one-on-one investor meetings

Date: Wednesday, May 25th, 2022, in Miami, FL

Presentation Time: 4:30 PM EST

Erste CEE Technology & Innovation Conference

Format: One-on-one, and group investor meetings

Date: Wednesday, May 25th, 2022, Virtual

IPOPEMA CEE Days

Format: Group investor meeting and Q&A session

Date: Wednesday, June 1st, 2022, Warsaw, Poland

Meeting Time: 2 PM CEST

Pekao Technology Conference

Format: One-on-one investor meetings

Date: Wednesday, June 8th, 2022, Virtual

During the UBS 2022 Global Healthcare Conference and the 2022 H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conferences, Vatnak Vat-Ho, Chief Business Officer of Ryvu Therapeutics will give a corporate overview and participate in investor meetings. The presentations will be available to conference registrants on-demand. Broader Ryvu management team will be available for meetings during Erste, Ipopema, and Pekao conferences.

About Ryvu Therapeutics

Ryvu Therapeutics is a clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focused on novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology. Internally discovered pipeline candidates make use of diverse therapeutic mechanisms driven by emerging knowledge of cancer biology, including small molecules directed at kinase, synthetic lethality, and immuno-oncology targets.

Ryvu's most advanced programs are RVU120 - a selective CDK8/CDK19 kinase inhibitor with potential for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors currently in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome, and Phase I/II for the treatment of r/r metastatic or advanced solid tumors and SEL24 (MEN1703) - dual PIM/FLT3 kinase inhibitor licensed to the Menarini Group, currently in Phase II clinical studies in acute myeloid leukemia.

The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Krakow, Poland. Ryvu is listed on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange and is a component of sWIG80 index. For more information, please see www.ryvu.com.

