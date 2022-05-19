OGE Energy's healthy, predictable community growth and strong operational execution deliver strong shareholder returns

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) virtually held its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders today, electing its board of directors and taking action on a number of items.

Chairman, President and CEO Sean Trauschke began the meeting by thanking the company's employees for their commitment to energize life as they provide life-sustaining and life-enhancing products and services, strengthening our communities and making a difference through volunteerism and dedication to safety.

"I am grateful for our incredible employees whose strong execution led to a solid year, particularly following the headwinds after Winter Storm Uri," Trauschke said. "In February, OG&E celebrated the 120th anniversary of its formation, and as we reflect on our history, we know our success today is built upon the foundation laid by those who came before us."

Trauschke also discussed the company's focus on living safely in every aspect of its business. 2021 was OG&E's second safest year on record, making the last six years the safest in the company's history. He recognized the close of the Enable – Energy Transfer merger, the company's recognition as a 2022 Business Champion by Escalent, and key initiatives for the future including technology investments and shareholder value creation.

In voting announced at the meeting, OGE Energy shareholders:

Elected nine members of the company's board of directors to one-year terms as follows:

Ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the company's principal independent accountants for 2022.

Approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation paid to named executive officers.

Did not approve an amendment of the Restated Certificate of Incorporation to eliminate supermajority voting provisions, as it received less than 80% of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock required for passage.

Approved the 2022 Stock Incentive Plan.

The shareholder proposal regarding modification of the supermajority voting provisions received 58.5% of the votes cast, but less than the 80% of the outstanding votes required to implement the changes.

Quarterly Dividend Declared

The OGE Energy board of directors also declared a third quarter dividend of $0.41 per common share of stock, to be paid July 29, 2022, to shareholders of record July 11, 2022. The dividend was unchanged from the previous quarter.

About OGE Energy Corp.

OGE Energy Corp. is the parent company of OG&E, a regulated electric utility with approximately 882,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. In addition, as a result of the merger between Enable Midstream and Energy Transfer LP, OGE Energy Corp. owned approximately two percent of Energy Transfer's limited partnership units at the end of April 2022. Energy Transfer is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, NGL and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; and NGL fractionation.

This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are intended to be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "expect," "continued," "goal," "may" or similar expressions. Factors that could affect actual results are listed in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including those listed in Risk Factors in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

