NIELSEN DEDUPLICATES AUDIENCES ACROSS LEADING SMART TV AND STREAMING PROVIDERS

Media buyers and sellers can now access expanded deduplicated person-level reporting across Roku, Hulu, Samsung,VIZIO and others

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) has expanded deduplication of connected TV (CTV) audiences to include new Smart TV original equipment manufacturer (OEM) inventory, enabling media buyers and sellers to obtain accurate, person-level viewership inclusive of co-viewing across Samsung and VIZIO devices, in addition to Roku, Hulu and other streaming platforms. With this expansion, Nielsen continues to offer the broadest coverage and deduplication in the CTV space across streaming providers and OEMs.

Nielsen (PRNewsfoto/Nielsen) (PRNewswire)

This expansion gives Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings (DAR) users deduplicated person-level reporting of CTV audiences across leading smart TV OEMs and streaming providers. Media buyers can better evaluate CTV inventory and unique reach in a comparable and comprehensive manner. Advertisers can now reduce advertising waste and ensure relevant ads are delivered to the right audiences across connected TV devices. Nielsen measures all viewers in front of (CTV) screens with its proprietary co-viewing methodology and comprehensive market leading CTV measurement solutions reporting more than 75% of all CTV spend.

"This is a critical step toward Nielsen ONE and the movement toward providing comparable and deduplicated metrics across all screens, 24/7 for the marketplace," said Ameneh Atai, General Manager, Digital Audience Measurement, Nielsen. "Nielsen's combination of CTV coverage and deduplication with person-level co-viewing leads the industry as streaming grows and represents a larger share of how people consume media."

The expanding deduplication of connected TV (CTV) audiences to include new Smart TV original equipment manufacturer (OEM) inventory is a step towards increased industry coverage provided via Nielsen ONE, the forthcoming single source, cross-media measurement solution.

