Infrastructure Engineering Inc. Names Alexander Kline as Indianapolis Office Operations Leader

CHICAGO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure Engineering Inc. (IEI) has announced the promotion of Alex Kline, PE, to Indianapolis Office Operations Leader. In this role, Mr. Kline will oversee IEI's project and program management for our clients. He will also be responsible for leading all members of the Indianapolis team and spearheading business development efforts throughout the geographic market.

Alex originally joined IEI's Chicago office in June 2012 as a Design Engineer. After transferring to our Indianapolis office, Alex progressed in his career with a promotion to Project Engineer and then to Project Manager. Throughout his tenure with IEI, Alex has excelled at meeting client expectations and has played an integral role in creating a positive workplace culture in the Indy office.

"Alex is a key contributor to the success and growth that our Indianapolis office has experienced in recent years. He brings a wealth of experience to this role, having delivered several high-profile projects in his time at IEI. We are excited to have him lead the Indy office in its next phase," states IEI President, Kashif Khan.

A talented civil engineer, Mr. Kline received his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Terre Haute, Indiana. His strong focus and commitment to distinguishing IEI through its people, performance and community activity will further enhance IEI's presence throughout the Indianapolis area.

About Infrastructure Engineering Inc.:

Infrastructure Engineering Inc. (IEI) is a multi-disciplinary consulting firm that focuses on the delivery of design engineering, program management, and construction engineering and inspection services. IEI cultivates various types of engineering projects from conception and planning through implementation. The firm's goal is to create sustainable infrastructure necessary to build and connect communities, improve quality of life, and encourage economic development. IEI is a DBE/MBE certified firm. Visit IEI's website at www.infrastructure-eng.com for more information.

