Guidehouse Insights Names Ameresco, Schneider Electric, Enel X, and ENGIE the Leading Energy as a Service (EaaS) Vendors

Leading providers demonstrated comprehensive EaaS solutions, ambitious vision for EaaS, and innovative go-to-market strategies

BOULDER, Colo., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines the competitive landscape for energy as a service (EaaS) solutions, with Ameresco, Schneider Electric, Enel X, and ENGIE ranked as the market leaders.

Commercial, industrial, and public sector customers are starting to adopt and explore EaaS solutions at scale as it allows them to address sustainability, resiliency, and deferred maintenance while upgrading facilities with OPEX-only payments and immediate return on investment. In the past year, players in the market have made significant strides in developing and executing EaaS solutions, expanding into new customer verticals, and forming new partnerships. According to a Leaderboard report from Guidehouse Insights, Ameresco, Schneider Electric, Enel X, and ENGIE are the leading EaaS vendors.

"These companies have differentiated themselves from the competition through comprehensive EaaS solutions that are tailored to the diverse needs of their clients," says Sasha Wedekind, principal research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Leaders have demonstrated a track record of success in EaaS projects, ambitious vision for EaaS, and innovative go-to-market strategies."

Companies that trail these leaders have developed successful EaaS solutions and are positioned to grow their offerings to further align with market needs. Many companies in the Leaderboard have partnered for project delivery to complement capabilities across the project value chain. The diversity of players in this report represents an evolving partnership ecosystem and a variety of approaches to delivering integrated EaaS solutions.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Energy as a Service, assesses the competitive landscape for EaaS solutions and how well different companies are positioned to address current customer needs. It is intended to help market participants better understand their competitors' solution offerings, differentiation, and track record in executing EaaS projects. The report includes profiles on 17 EaaS companies and ranks them according to Strategy and Execution scores. In this market, the relative position of different vendors is likely to shift as Contenders refine their solution offerings and take on the Leaders. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

