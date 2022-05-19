Fulcrum Lands $5 Million in Funding for Customer Data Personalization

Fulcrum's platform brings personalization to a growing roster of clients

DENVER, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulcrum ( www.fulcrumsaas.com ), a leader in real-time personalization, today announced it landed $5 million in funding, bringing the total amount raised to $7 million. Led by angel investors, the new funding will help Fulcrum accelerate its Customer Data Platform (CDP) technology roadmap, scale its business operations and better serve its growing roster of enterprise customers.

"Fulcrum helps our customers gather first-party data and create unique, personalized experiences, increasing conversion rates," said John Golinvaux, founder and CEO of Fulcrum. "With this investment, our team will be able to bring the power of the Fulcrum platform to more customers and continue to add new capabilities that make personalization the new standard for high-impact digital engagement."

Fulcrum's CDP simplifies and automates all aspects of customer personalization for modern digital engagement. The company uses AI technology to help digital agencies, marketing teams, sales departments and more identify and respond in real-time to known and anonymous customers to increase engagement and conversion rates. In addition, Fulcrum provides the flexibility to automate personalization workflows to meet the unique requirements of every organization.

Fulcrum has a highly diversified group of enterprise customers and has achieved 230% growth in sales last year and has expanded its team by 250%. On average, Fulcrum clients save 50+ hours per month on data analytics and campaign management and have increased conversion rates in various key areas.

