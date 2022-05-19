Arcade1Up Expands Line of Legacy Edition Arcade Machines with Three New Introductions Available for Pre-Order Today

MIAMI, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tastemakers LLC's Arcade1Up, the leader in at-home retro gaming entertainment, today opens pre-orders for its new Legacy Edition category of three iconic multigenerational arcade machines for fans of all ages: BANDAI Legacy Arcade Game - PAC-MANIA™ Edition, MIDWAY Legacy Arcade Game - Mortal Kombat® 30th Edition and ATARI Legacy Arcade Game - Centipede® Edition.

FINISH HIM! In celebration of three brutal decades of MORTAL KOMBAT®, Arcade1Up introduces for the first time ever LIVE online play in a Midway home arcade machine. Yes, it’s the Midway Legacy Mortal Kombat® 30th Anniversary Edition! (PRNewswire)

"While bringing the arcade experience home, one of the best feelings of getting a high score, or challenging friends to go head-to-head remotely, is something we wanted to capture," said Davin Sufer, CTO of Arcade1Up. "By adding online leaderboards and gameplay to our new Legacy Edition arcade machines, it takes you back to gaming at an arcade while playing at home.

Arcade1Up's Legacy Edition machines offer gamers of all ages the most value in a single machine with an expanded set of 14 classic games as well as online leaderboards and competitive gameplay via the machine's WiFi. With authentic, licensor approved cabinet artwork, and optional features such as scan lines and a 3D coin door, gamers are transported back in time to when they first played an arcade machine.

The Legacy Edition Collection features three multigenerational titles for gamers of all ages:

BANDAI Legacy Arcade Game - PAC-MANIA™ Edition – see how you stack up against the competition with newly added leaderboards

MIDWAY Legacy Arcade Game - Mortal Kombat® 30th Edition – lets gamers play Mortal Kombat® online for the first time ever in an arcade format

ATARI Legacy Arcade Game - Centipede® Edition – pop-culture and gaming fans rejoice with the introduction of this long-awaited classic shaped just like the original classic arcade cabinet

Beginning today, fans can now pre-order Arcade1Up's Legacy Edition machines on Arcade1Up.com or through our retail partners. The new collection will be available online and at retail stores this summer. Pre-orders for the Legacy Edition machines placed before June 19 on Arcade1Up.com qualify for free shipping.

It's time to play again! Home entertainment titan Tastemakers presents Arcade1Up, a line of award-winning, innovative ¾ scale home arcade and pinball machines featuring licensed retro games from the golden age of arcades. Arcade1Up's classic titles include Terminator 2, Tron™, Street Fighters™, X-Men, Mortal Kombat®, Atari, Pong®, PAC-MAN™, NBA Jam™, Star Wars™, Marvel Super Heroes, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles™, and more. The latest from Arcade1Up is the Infinity Game Table, a high-fidelity touchscreen board game table preloaded with digital versions of family game night essentials like Scrabble, Monopoly, Chutes & Ladders, Sorry, and more. For more information, check out Arcade1Up.com and infinitygametable.com and on social: Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube

For the first time ever in a BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. Legacy home arcade game machine, you’ve got WiFi leaderboards! With no subscription required, see how your high scores measure up to other retrogamers with this Arcade1Up BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. PAC-MANIA™ Legacy Edition. (PRNewswire)

Retrogaming fans and pop-culture enthusiasts have been clamoring for it, and here it is courtesy of Arcade1Up: the Atari Legacy CENTIPEDE® Edition home arcade machine, for the first time in a form factor shaped just like the original classic arcade cabinet! (PRNewswire)

