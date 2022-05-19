ACE HARDWARE AGAIN Earns J.D. POWER'S HIGHEST RANKING FOR CUSTOMER SATISFACTION

World's largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative achieved this ranking 15 out of the last 16 years

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware has once again earned J.D. Power's highest ranking for customer satisfaction among home improvement retail stores. This marks the 15th time in the past 16 years that Ace Hardware sits atop the annual J.D. Power U.S. Home Improvement Retailer Satisfaction StudySM.

Ace ranked in the top spot in all five categories measured in the study: Staff and Service, In-store Experience, Online Experience, Merchandise and price.

"Since our founding in 1924, our aim has never been to be the biggest," said John Venhuizen, President and CEO of Ace Hardware Corporation. "Our mission is to be the best. And feedback from consumers through research like J.D. Power is validation that our small, mostly family run businesses, make Ace stores the best, most helpful hardware stores on the planet."





The 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Home Improvement Retailer Satisfaction Study study is based on responses from over 2,100 consumers who purchased home improvement products or services over the past 12 months. Ace ranked highest among major retailers with an overall satisfaction index score of 869 on a 1000-point scale.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with more than 5,500 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 70 countries.

Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

Ace Hardware received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2007-2017, 2019-2022 Home Improvement Retailer Satisfaction Studies of customers' satisfaction with home improvement retailers. Visit jdpower.com/awards.

