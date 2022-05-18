Target Corporation Reports First Quarter Earnings

MINNEAPOLIS, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Comparable sales grew 3.3 percent, on top of 22.9 percent growth last year.

Sales growth was led by frequently-purchased categories, including Food & Beverage, Beauty, and Household Essentials.

Operating margin rate of 5.3 percent was well below expectations, driven primarily by gross margin pressure reflecting actions to reduce excess inventory as well as higher freight and transportation costs.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced its first quarter 2022 financial results, which reflected continued topline growth on top of unprecedented increases over the last two years. The Company reported first quarter GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $2.16, down 48.2 percent from $4.17 in 2021. First quarter Adjusted EPS1 of $2.19 decreased 40.7 percent compared with $3.69 in 2021. The attached tables provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures. All earnings per share figures refer to diluted EPS.

"Our first-quarter results mark Target's 20th-consecutive quarter of sales growth, with comp sales growing more than 3 percent on top of a 23 percent increase one year ago," said Brian Cornell, chairman and chief executive officer of Target Corporation. "Guests continue to depend on Target for our broad and affordable product assortment, as reflected in Q1 guest traffic growth of nearly 4 percent. Throughout the quarter, we faced unexpectedly high costs, driven by a number of factors, resulting in profitability that came in well below our expectations, and well below where we expect to operate over time. Despite these near-term challenges, our team remains passionately dedicated to our guests and serving their needs, giving us continued confidence in our long-term financial algorithm, which anticipates mid-single digit revenue growth, and an operating margin rate of 8 percent or higher over time."

Fiscal 2022 Guidance

For second quarter 2022, the Company expects its operating income margin rate will be in a wide range centered around first quarter's operating margin rate of 5.3 percent.

For full-year 2022, the Company continues to expect low- to mid- single digit revenue growth. The Company now expects its full-year operating income margin rate will be in a range centered around 6 percent.

Operating Results

Comparable sales grew 3.3 percent in the first quarter, reflecting comparable store sales growth of 3.4 percent and comparable digital sales growth of 3.2 percent. Total revenue of $25.2 billion grew 4.0 percent compared with last year, reflecting total sales growth of 4.0 percent and a 6.7 percent increase in other revenue. Operating income was $1.3 billion in first quarter 2022, down 43.3 percent from $2.4 billion in 2021, driven primarily by a decline in the Company's gross margin rate.

First quarter operating income margin rate was 5.3 percent in 2022, compared with 9.8 percent in 2021. First quarter gross margin rate was 25.7 percent, compared with 30.0 percent in 2021. This year's gross margin rate reflected higher markdown rates, driven largely by inventory impairments and actions taken to address lower-than-expected sales in discretionary categories, as well as costs related to freight, supply chain disruptions, and increased compensation and headcount in our distribution centers. First quarter SG&A expense rate was 18.9 percent in 2022, compared with 18.6 percent in 2021, reflecting the net impact of cost increases across our business, including investments in hourly team member wages, partially offset by lower incentive compensation expense.

Interest Expense and Taxes

The Company's first quarter 2022 net interest expense was $112 million, in line with $108 million last year.

First quarter 2022 effective income tax rate was 19.2 percent, in line with the prior year rate of 19.6 percent.

Capital Deployment and Return on Invested Capital

The Company paid dividends of $424 million in the first quarter, compared with $340 million last year, reflecting a 32.4 percent increase in the dividend per share, partially offset by a decline in average share count.

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company entered into an Accelerated Share Repurchase (ASR) arrangement for up to $2.75 billion of common stock, with final settlement outstanding as of the end of the first quarter.

Additionally, the Company repurchased $10.0 million worth of its shares in first quarter 2022, retiring 0.1 million shares of common stock at an average price of $208.60. As of the end of the first quarter, excluding the outstanding ASR of $2.75 billion, the Company had approximately $12.3 billion of remaining capacity under the repurchase program approved by Target's Board of Directors in August 2021.

For the trailing twelve months through first quarter 2022, after-tax return on invested capital (ROIC) was 25.3 percent, compared with 30.7 percent for the trailing twelve months through first quarter 2021. The decrease in ROIC was driven primarily by lower profitability in first quarter 2022. The tables in this release provide additional information about the Company's ROIC calculation.

Miscellaneous

Statements in this release regarding second quarter and full year comparable sales growth and operating margin rates are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actions to differ materially. The most important risks and uncertainties are described in Item 1A of the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

(1) Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes the impact of certain discretely managed items. See the tables of this release for additional information about the items that have been excluded from Adjusted EPS.

TARGET CORPORATION



Consolidated Statements of Operations





Three Months Ended



(millions, except per share data) (unaudited)

April 30, 2022

May 1, 2021

Change Sales

$ 24,830

$ 23,879

4.0% Other revenue

340

318

6.7 Total revenue

25,170

24,197

4.0 Cost of sales

18,461

16,716

10.4 Selling, general and administrative expenses

4,762

4,509

5.6 Depreciation and amortization (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)

601

598

0.3 Operating income

1,346

2,374

(43.3) Net interest expense

112

108

3.8 Net other (income) / expense

(15)

(343)

(95.7) Earnings before income taxes

1,249

2,609

(52.1) Provision for income taxes

240

512

(53.1) Net earnings

$ 1,009

$ 2,097

(51.9)% Basic earnings per share

$ 2.17

$ 4.20

(48.3)% Diluted earnings per share

$ 2.16

$ 4.17

(48.2)% Weighted average common shares outstanding











Basic

464.0

498.6

(6.9)% Diluted

467.8

503.4

(7.1)% Antidilutive shares

—

—



Dividends declared per share

$ 0.90

$ 0.68

32.4%

TARGET CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(millions, except footnotes) (unaudited)

April 30, 2022

January 29, 2022

May 1, 2021 Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,112

$ 5,911

$ 7,816 Inventory

15,083

13,902

10,539 Other current assets

1,758

1,760

1,576 Total current assets

17,953

21,573

19,931 Property and equipment











Land

6,164

6,164

6,146 Buildings and improvements

33,300

32,985

31,710 Fixtures and equipment

6,459

6,407

5,496 Computer hardware and software

2,588

2,505

2,256 Construction-in-progress

1,444

1,257

973 Accumulated depreciation

(21,285)

(21,137)

(19,777) Property and equipment, net

28,670

28,181

26,804 Operating lease assets

2,571

2,556

2,362 Other noncurrent assets

1,648

1,501

1,374 Total assets

$ 50,842

$ 53,811

$ 50,471 Liabilities and shareholders' investment











Accounts payable

$ 14,053

$ 15,478

$ 11,637 Accrued and other current liabilities

5,582

6,098

5,788 Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings

1,089

171

1,173 Total current liabilities

20,724

21,747

18,598 Long-term debt and other borrowings

13,379

13,549

11,509 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

2,581

2,493

2,337 Deferred income taxes

1,752

1,566

1,169 Other noncurrent liabilities

1,632

1,629

1,899 Total noncurrent liabilities

19,344

19,237

16,914 Shareholders' investment











Common stock

39

39

41 Additional paid-in capital

5,592

6,421

6,271 Retained earnings

5,495

6,920

9,372 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(352)

(553)

(725) Total shareholders' investment

10,774

12,827

14,959 Total liabilities and shareholders' investment

$ 50,842

$ 53,811

$ 50,471





Common Stock Authorized 6,000,000,000 shares, $0.0833 par value; 463,683,711, 471,274,073 and 496,093,160 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2022, January 29, 2022, and May 1, 2021, respectively.

Preferred Stock Authorized 5,000,000 shares, $0.01 par value; no shares were issued or outstanding during any period presented.

TARGET CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Three Months Ended (millions) (unaudited)

April 30, 2022

May 1, 2021 Operating activities







Net earnings

$ 1,009

$ 2,097 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash (required for) provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

679

667 Share-based compensation expense

83

79 Deferred income taxes

115

170 Gain on Dermstore sale

—

(335) Noncash losses / (gains) and other, net

52

(30) Changes in operating accounts:







Inventory

(1,181)

114 Other assets

(86)

(5) Accounts payable

(1,560)

(1,205) Accrued and other liabilities

(505)

(413) Cash (required for) provided by operating activities

(1,394)

1,139 Investing activities







Expenditures for property and equipment

(952)

(540) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment

2

12 Proceeds from Dermstore sale

—

356 Other investments

2

7 Cash required for investing activities

(948)

(165) Financing activities







Change in commercial paper, net

945

— Reductions of long-term debt

(48)

(21) Dividends paid

(424)

(340) Repurchase of stock

(181)

(1,310) Accelerated share repurchase pending final settlement

(2,750)

— Stock option exercises

1

2 Cash required for financing activities

(2,457)

(1,669) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(4,799)

(695) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

5,911

8,511 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 1,112

$ 7,816

TARGET CORPORATION Operating Results Rate Analysis

Three Months Ended (unaudited)

April 30, 2022

May 1, 2021 Gross margin rate

25.7%

30.0% SG&A expense rate

18.9

18.6 Depreciation and amortization expense rate (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)

2.4

2.5 Operating income margin rate

5.3

9.8



Note: Gross margin rate is calculated as gross margin (sales less cost of sales) divided by sales. All other rates are calculated by dividing the applicable amount by total revenue. Other revenue includes $185 million and $171 million of profit-sharing income under our credit card program agreement for the three months ended April 30, 2022 and May 1, 2021, respectively.

Comparable Sales

Three Months Ended (unaudited)

April 30, 2022

May 1, 2021 Comparable sales change

3.3%

22.9% Drivers of change in comparable sales







Number of transactions (traffic)

3.9

17.1 Average transaction amount

(0.6)

5.0

Comparable Sales by Channel Three Months Ended (unaudited) April 30, 2022

May 1, 2021 Stores originated comparable sales change 3.4%

18.0% Digitally originated comparable sales change 3.2

50.2

Sales by Channel

Three Months Ended (unaudited)

April 30, 2022

May 1, 2021 Stores originated

81.8%

81.7% Digitally originated

18.2

18.3 Total

100%

100%

Sales by Fulfillment Channel

Three Months Ended (unaudited)

April 30, 2022

May 1, 2021 Stores

96.5%

96.3% Other

3.5

3.7 Total

100%

100%



Note: Sales fulfilled by stores include in-store purchases and digitally originated sales fulfilled by shipping merchandise from stores to guests, Order Pickup, Drive Up, and Shipt.

RedCard Penetration

Three Months Ended (unaudited)

April 30, 2022

May 1, 2021 Target Debit Card

11.6%

12.1% Target Credit Cards

8.7

8.4 Total RedCard Penetration

20.3%

20.5%



Note: Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

Number of Stores and Retail Square Feet

Number of Stores

Retail Square Feet (a) (unaudited)

April 30,

2022

January 29,

2022

May 1,

2021

April 30,

2022

January 29,

2022

May 1,

2021 170,000 or more sq. ft.

274

274

273

49,071

49,071

48,798 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft.

1,519

1,516

1,510

190,461

190,205

189,618 49,999 or less sq. ft.

140

136

126

4,147

4,008

3,690 Total

1,933

1,926

1,909

243,679

243,284

242,106





(a) In thousands; reflects total square feet less office, distribution center, and vacant space.

TARGET CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide additional transparency, we have disclosed non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS). This metric excludes certain items presented below. We believe this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of our operations. This measure is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP. The most comparable GAAP measure is diluted earnings per share. Adjusted EPS should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EPS differently, limiting the usefulness of the measure for comparisons with other companies.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS

Three Months Ended





April 30, 2022

May 1, 2021



(millions, except per share data) (unaudited)

Pretax

Net of Tax

Per Share

Pretax

Net of Tax

Per Share

Change GAAP diluted earnings per share









$ 2.16









$ 4.17

(48.2)% Adjustments



























Gain on Dermstore sale

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (335)

$ (269)

$ (0.53)



Other (a)

20

15

0.03

41

30

0.06



Adjusted diluted earnings per share









$ 2.19









$ 3.69

(40.7)%



Note: Amounts may not foot due to rounding. (a) Other items unrelated to current period operations, none of which were individually significant.

Earnings before interest expense and income taxes (EBIT) and earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these measures provide meaningful information about our operational efficiency compared with our competitors by excluding the impact of differences in tax jurisdictions and structures, debt levels, and, for EBITDA, capital investment. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP. The most comparable GAAP measure is net earnings. EBIT and EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate EBIT and EBITDA differently, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparisons with other companies.

EBIT and EBITDA

Three Months Ended



(dollars in millions) (unaudited)

April 30, 2022

May 1, 2021

Change Net earnings

$ 1,009

$ 2,097

(51.9)% + Provision for income taxes

240

512

(53.1) + Net interest expense

112

108

3.8 EBIT

$ 1,361

$ 2,717

(49.9)% + Total depreciation and amortization (a)

679

667

1.8 EBITDA

$ 2,040

$ 3,384

(39.7)%





(a) Represents total depreciation and amortization, including amounts classified within Depreciation and Amortization and within Cost of Sales.

We have also disclosed after-tax ROIC, which is a ratio based on GAAP information, with the exception of the add-back of operating lease interest to operating income. We believe this metric is useful in assessing the effectiveness of our capital allocation over time. Other companies may calculate ROIC differently, limiting the usefulness of the measure for comparisons with other companies.

After-Tax Return on Invested Capital



(dollars in millions) (unaudited)











Trailing Twelve Months



Numerator

April 30, 2022

May 1, 2021



Operating income

$ 7,918

$ 8,444



+ Net other income / (expense)

55

350



EBIT

7,973

8,794



+ Operating lease interest (a)

87

85



- Income taxes (b)

1,804

1,864



Net operating profit after taxes

$ 6,256

$ 7,015





Denominator

April 30, 2022

May 1, 2021

May 2, 2020 Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings

$ 1,089

$ 1,173

$ 168 + Noncurrent portion of long-term debt

13,379

11,509

14,073 + Shareholders' investment

10,774

14,959

11,169 + Operating lease liabilities (c)

2,854

2,563

2,448 - Cash and cash equivalents

1,112

7,816

4,566 Invested capital

$ 26,984

$ 22,388

$ 23,292 Average invested capital (d)

$ 24,686

$ 22,840

















After-tax return on invested capital

25.3%

30.7%









(a) Represents the add-back to operating income driven by the hypothetical interest expense we would incur if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases. Calculated using the discount rate for each lease and recorded as a component of rent expense within SG&A. Operating lease interest is added back to Operating Income in the ROIC calculation to control for differences in capital structure between us and our competitors. (b) Calculated using the effective tax rates, which were 22.4 percent and 21.0 percent for the trailing twelve months ended April 30, 2022, and May 1, 2021, respectively. For the twelve months ended April 30, 2022, and May 1, 2021, includes tax effect of $1.8 billion related to EBIT, and $19 million and $18 million, respectively, related to operating lease interest. (c) Total short-term and long-term operating lease liabilities included within Accrued and Other Current Liabilities and Noncurrent Operating Lease Liabilities, respectively. (d) Average based on the invested capital at the end of the current period and the invested capital at the end of the comparable prior period.

