PLUTO TV LAUNCHES IN NORDICS, UNVEILS PROGRAMMING LINE-UP

Transformational partnership combines beloved content from Viafree and NENT Group's Local Ad sales leadership with Pluto TV's global content and technology

First instance of a combination of local AVOD platform with Pluto TV

DOWNLOAD ASSETS HERE

COPENHAGEN and STOCKHOLM and OSLO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluto TV, a Paramount company and leading provider of Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST), today expanded to the Nordics, launching in Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The service unveiled a vast programming line-up that features more than 70 unique and locally curated channels now live in each country.

Pluto TV is launching in the Nordics through a transformational partnership with Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group). For the first time, leading FAST service, Pluto TV, will launch in combination with a local AVOD service, Viafree, bringing a premium free streaming experience to audiences in Sweden, Denmark and Norway. Following the launch, Viafree will be phased out as a stand-alone service.

"Pluto TV launched with a mission to entertain the planet and today's highly-anticipated launch in the Nordics brings us another step closer to achieving our goal," said Tom Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Paramount Streaming. "Forging this alliance with a respected leader like NENT further demonstrates the type of bold innovation we are employing to advance our global footprint. The union of Pluto TV and Viafree delivers the best of both worlds, debuting a frictionless and free streaming destination with something for everyone."

"The launch of Pluto TV in the Nordics is a tremendous milestone for the service, as we're now streaming in more than 30 countries and territories globally. This transformative partnership will serve as the framework as we continue to expand Pluto TV throughout Europe and in new continents, including Australia and Africa, bringing this strategic model of free streaming to the world," said Raffaele Annecchino, President and CEO, International Networks, Studios and Streaming, Paramount.

Programming Line-up

Pluto TV in the Nordics features an abundance of programming, including globally recognized titles from content partners, fan favorite and exclusive titles from Paramount's beloved brands, as well as extensive hours of local hits from Viafree.

Viafree Content

Pluto TV offers a robust line-up of local content from Viafree with a dedicated section featuring the best of the AVOD service.

The content includes: Lyxfällan/Luksusfellen/Luksusfælden (Luxury Trap), in Sweden, Denmark and Norway. Swedish audiences can enjoy Svenska Truckers (Swedish Truckers) and Svenska Hollywoodfruar (Swedish Hollywood Wives); Danish fans can enjoy channels such as: Familien fra Bryggen (The Kesslers) and MasterChef – Danmarks Største Madtalenter (MasterChef); while Norwegian audiences can stream channels such as Eventyrlig Oppussing (Amazing Makeovers) and celebrity cooking show Camp Kulinaris (Camp Kulinaris).

In both Denmark and Norway, audiences can stream a channel featuring the hugely popular reality format Paradise, which will become available later this month, with new episodes released weekly, following the show's premiere on Viaplay streaming service.

Live Sports

For the first time internationally, Pluto TV in Nordics will offer live sports. Bellator MMA, the leading global MMA organization, will have a dedicated channel streaming all 2022 fights exclusively in the Nordics, with many fights streaming live, in addition to bonus content and library, beginning Friday, June 24 with BELLATOR 282, featuring Dutch Middleweight World Champion Gegard Mousasi taking on undefeated Number 1 ranked Johnny Eblen.

Pluto TV has also partnered with World RX to offer all 2022 live events and library races from the FIA World Rallycross Championship through the RX TV channel, available in Denmark and Norway from July 1. World RX at Höljes, Sweden, on July 2-3, will be the first live event on the 24/7 rallycross channel.

Exclusive Programming

In partnership with MTV, internationally known Swedish band Mando Diao today will record a unique and intimate MTV Unplugged performance in Stockholm. The performance will premiere exclusively on Pluto TV's MTV Unplugged channel in October.

Something for Everyone

Pluto TV currently offers a wide selection of channels curated by dedicated local programmers, featuring everything from movie and series channels to strong factual channels, with something for every taste.

Pluto TV will also launch with a dedicated Star Trek channel featuring the Star Trek franchise hits, such as Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: Voyager.

Pluto TV Movies features fan-favorite titles including the sci-fi classic and Oscar® nominated Dune by director David Lynch; comedy movie Dinner for Schmucks with Paul Rudd and Steve Carell; and action blockbuster Red Dawn with Chris Hemsworth.

On Pluto TV, crime audiences can stream chilling tales of murder, daring heists, and forensic investigations from classic crime shows like FBI Files, New Detectives and COPS, as well as new series like True Nordic Crimes.

Pluto TV will showcase some of the most beloved content from Paramount's family of brands. From the MTV library Pluto TV will offer dedicated channels featuring The Hills, Catfish: The TV Show and Ex on The Beach. Comedy Central hits such as a dedicated 24/7 South Park channel is currently available, along with the return of The Daily Show on a Comedy Central branded channel, with episodes released day-and-date with the US release. Kids and families can now enjoy Nickelodeon channels, such as PAW Patrol, SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer and iCarly.

Stream Now – Entirely for Free

Pluto TV is available for free, with no registration required. Users can watch Pluto TV via Web at www.pluto.tv, via the Pluto TV app for Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung and LG devices, and via mobile apps on the App Store and Google Play. Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV will be available in June.

NENT Group serves as Pluto TV's exclusive advertising sales partner in Sweden, Denmark, and Norway.

About PLUTO TV

Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, is the leading free streaming television service delivering hundreds of live linear channels and thousands of titles on-demand to a global audience of nearly 68 million monthly active users. The Emmy ® award-winning service curates a diverse line-up of channels, in partnership with nearly 400 international media companies, offering a wide array of genres, languages and categories featuring movies, television series, sports, news, lifestyle, kids and much more. Pluto TV can be easily accessed and streamed across mobile, web and connected TV devices. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV's growing international footprint extends across three continents and more than 30 countries and territories.

About Paramount

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic studios, networks and streaming services, Paramount's portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. Paramount delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry's most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, the company provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.

PARA-IR

About NENT Group

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (NENT Group)'s Viaplay streaming service is available in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, the US and the Netherlands. Viaplay will launch in the UK in 2022, followed by Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland by the end of 2023. We operate streaming services, TV channels, radio stations and production companies, and our purpose is to tell stories, touch lives and expand worlds. Headquartered in Stockholm with a global perspective, NENT Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ('NENT B'). NENT Group has proposed to rebrand as Viaplay Group, subject to approval at its Annual General Meeting on 18 May.

View original content:

SOURCE Pluto TV