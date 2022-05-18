New Single-Use Beta Bags from Central Research Laboratories Improve Cost and Efficiency in the Manufacturing of Critical Life Science Products

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Research Laboratories (CRL), part of Destaco and Dover (NYSE: DOV), and a global leader in the remote-handling industry, today announced the launch of its new Single-Use Beta Bag product line. Single-Use Beta Bags are indispensable components in ready-to-use, component-transfer and waste-handling applications during the manufacturing of Life Science products.

"Our goal is to create and provide safe, reliable, efficient and cost-effective transfer solutions for every application need within the Life Sciences segment, and our new Single-Use Bags do just that," said Chris Gooding, VP and GM at CRL. "We are pleased to offer another solution that will help our clients maximize their productivity."

The new 190-mm Single-Use Beta Bags are available in two materials, Tyvek and HDPE (Tyvek-free), and designed for use with DTPE-style alpha ports. They are gamma-sterilizable, a process in which gamma rays are passed through the bag to kill any bacteria that may be present. These features make them an ideal solution for introducing components like stoppers, vials and needles into production lines, or for managing samples and removing waste. Their versatility also makes them a good option for kitting. CRL has a ready inventory of the new Single-Use Beta Bags on hand, which allows them to be shipped anywhere in the world.

About CRL & Destaco

Headquartered in Red Wing, MN, USA, Central Research Laboratories (CRL) became a Destaco company in 2007. It possesses more than 70 years of innovation experience in the development of remote-handling systems, including Telemanipulators, Transfer Systems, Glove Ports and Waste Drum Transfer Systems. CRL's industry-leading technology helps its customers safely and efficiently handle hazardous and sterile materials in nuclear and life science applications around the world.

Destaco, a Dover company, is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance automation, workholding and remote-handling solutions. The company serves customers in a variety of end-markets, including the automotive, life science, consumer packaged goods, aerospace, industrial and nuclear sectors.

Destaco is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S.A. The company has more than 800 employees with 13 locations, in 9 countries, across the Americas, Europe and Asia. More information is available at destaco.com

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

