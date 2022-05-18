MikeWorldWide Honored as a 2022 Midsize Public Relations Agency of the Year by Ragan and PR Daily

Recognition adds to the agency's recent awards for innovative employer brand, consumer marketing, and sports and entertainment campaigns

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide, a leading independent and integrated public relations agency, was named by Ragan Communications and PR Daily as one of 2022's most outstanding public relations agencies.

The Midsize Agency of the Year in PR Daily's Top Agencies Award was announced at a luncheon held on May 10th, 2022, at The Yale Club in New York City.

This year, the firm continued to expand its expertise in technology, content creation and CorpSumer™ programming, along with DEI and ESG services to support critical client issues. Additionally, the firm has introduced progressive employee benefits programs for parental leave and pre-employment PTO (paid time off).

"We can always count on PR Daily to connect the dots between the internal culture and values of a PR agency and the level of impact that it has out in the world," said Michael Kempner, CEO and founder of MikeWorldWide. "With our commitment to hiring, retaining and advancing people of color and other diverse audiences, we have been walking the walk on diversity, equity and inclusion long before the acronym entered our vernacular. We are honored that companies sharing our commitment to inclusivity and empathy have entrusted us with their communications, and we are thrilled to see those accomplishments and others recognized by the team at Ragan and PR Daily."

In 2021, MikeWorldWide's DEI initiatives were expanded to support brands and organizations like Voto Latino and New York Power Authority, offering guidance to clients striving to better represent a diverse range of voices, perspectives and needs through communications.

As part of the commitment to making sure that its people-first approach plays a tangible role in the lives of all employees, the firm introduced 12 weeks all-parental leave for all new moms or dads. The new benefit was inspired by one employee, an expectant parent in a same-sex marriage who pointed out the unfairness of traditional parental leave policies. To help the emotional toll of the pandemic, the firm added seven agency-wide mental health days and one week of Pre-PTO for new hires, along with monthly health and wellness stipends.

