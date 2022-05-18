The INX Digital Company Names Renata Szkoda as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The INX Digital Company, Inc. (NEO: INXD, INXATS: INX) (the "Company"), the owner of digital asset trading platforms, announces the appointment of Renata Szkoda as chief financial officer, effective immediately.

Szkoda is a seasoned financial executive who offers extensive experience in regulated capital markets and a strong record of achievement in building financial infrastructure and enabling business expansion via financial solutions, and delivering results with laser focus on financial performance.

"We are excited for Renata to join INX's leadership team as the new CFO," said Shy Datika co-founder and CEO of INX. "Her deep financial experience and understanding of digital securities and capital markets make her the ideal strategic leader to help navigate being a public company on both the NEO exchange in Canada and in the U.S. via our token. She offers extensive experience in financial regulation leading finance, clearing, treasury and operations for broker dealers and brokerage firms across multiple asset classes including digital assets, securities, regulated futures contracts, foreign exchange products, derivative financial instruments and more. Renata is the ideal fit for INX, especially at this crucial stage in our growth as a company."

Szkoda was most recently the director of finance at Galaxy Digital, the financial services and investment management firm offering institutional-grade products and services in digital assets. She currently serves as chair of the Global Digital Asset & Cryptocurrency Association, a global self-regulatory association for the digital assets and cryptocurrency industry which she co-founded. Previously, Szkoda served as the chief financial officer of KCG Futures; senior vice president, accounting and finance at Rosenthal Collins Group; and senior audit manager in the Financial Services Practice Group of RSM McGladrey.

"I am very excited to start working with the impressively talented and driven team at INX," said Szkoda. "The digital securities space is poised for massive growth and I truly believe this technology will change the future of capital markets. I look forward to partnering with Shy as this company enters its next phase of growth and leadership in the space."

The Company is the holding company for the INX Group, which includes regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, combining traditional markets expertise and an innovative fintech approach. The INX Group's vision is to be the preferred global regulated hub for digital assets on the blockchain. The INX Group's overall mission is to bring communities together and empower them with financial innovation. Our journey started with our initial public token offering of the INX Token in which it raised US$83 million. The INX Group is shaping the blockchain asset industry through its willingness to work in a regulated environment with oversight from regulators like the SEC and FINRA.

In addition to operating two regulated trading platforms for blockchain assets, the Company's interdealer broker, I.L.S. Brokers, plans to offer non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards to Tier-1 banks in the future. For more information, please visit the INX Group website here.

