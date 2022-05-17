The non-toxic, sustainable beauty leader launches rebrand & reformulation to make their mark and raise the industry standards

VANCOUVER, BC, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Luna Nectar announces an explosive rebrand that sets new standards for the clean beauty industry – a bold step forward in the brand's evolution from indie hair care line to market leader, based on innovation-first, waterless formulas with 80% naturally-occurring active ingredients.

Luna Nectar Relaunches, Furthering Its Commitment to Redefining Clean Beauty (PRNewswire)

In an industry in which unregulated buzzwords like 'sustainable', 'biodegradable' and 'all natural' are interchangeably used, Luna Nectar is redefining clean beauty and bringing the paradigm back to balance. Founded in 2017, the brand creates innovatively formulated natural skin, lash/brow and hair-loving products that are 100% clean, vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and non-irritating.

Through its relaunch, Luna Nectar is doubling down on its mission to reengineer the beauty space – from one end of the chemical-based spectrum to the other greenwashed end. Led by BEST Studio, the rebrand encompasses an updated visual identity, a waterless reformulation, new sustainable certifications and stronger positioning.

Luna Nectar is an industry visionary and pioneer in waterless formulations, designed to help mitigate global water scarcity. While beauty products typically include 75-95% of water and fillers and 2-5% of active ingredients, Luna Nectar has reversed that ratio. Instead, the majority of their product formulations are waterless, with an average of 80% naturally-occuring actives, infused with science-backed adaptogens.

Through the rebrand, the team aims to show customers that a minimal beauty routine is achievable with the utmost respect to the planet. They proudly announce that they are now Plastic Neutral+, certified by CleanHub, partnering to collect plastic waste before it can enter our most precious ecosystem. Luna Nectar's packing materials are also now SFI (Sustainable Forestry Initiative) certified, ensuring that their Cradle-To-Cradle Design packaging advances sustainability through forest-focused collaboration.

"Our rebrand represents a rebirth and reset of our core values. We were inspired to return to the roots of our founding mission and make that voice louder," explains Founder and CEO, Mia Fiona Kut. "We also want to continue to heighten and highlight innovation, and our positioning as a thought leader in clean beauty – not only formulation and sustainability-wise. Luna Nectar seeks to break through antiquated standards and barriers within the industry. Beauty is for everyone, regardless of gender and ethnicity, and it's our responsibility to help set the new standards."

Products range from $28-$75 each and are available at lunanectar.com. Luna Nectar is also located in approximately 200 stores worldwide, including Urban Outfitters, Whole Foods, and Hudson's Bay, and online with Thrive Market.

About Luna Nectar

Luna Nectar is a formula-first, all natural hair care brand redefining the buzzword phrase 'clean beauty' and bringing the paradigm back to balance. Leaders of the botanical ritual revolution, Luna Nectar is dedicated to bringing waterless, science-backed adaptogenic formulations to let people everywhere revel in the power of naturals in a way that is kind to people and planet. Learn more at lunanectar.com.

