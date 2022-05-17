Connectria and Curbstone Partnership Secures IBM i Payment Processing and PCI Compliance

ST. LOUIS, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectria is excited to announce its latest referral partnership with Curbstone. The primary function of this partnership is centered around Curbstone's payment integrations which process credit and debit card payments within IBM i applications. Curbstone technology offloads the handling of the card data from hosted ERP applications, eliminating the burden and scope of handling card data.

(PRNewsfoto/Connectria) (PRNewswire)

"With a shared background on the IBM i, Connectria has been a natural business partner for Curbstone. Their hosting solutions allow our shared customer base to maintain the legacy benefits of the IBM i, with the added scale and flexibility of cloud computing. We're pleased to endorse Connectria as our preferred managed service provider," said Russell Gilmer, Sales Manager, Curbstone.

"Curbstone's payment integrations within IBM i applications complements Connectria's industry leading IBM i skills and support beautifully. Their full seamless integration to ERP Order Entry, eliminates double keying as well as potential fragmented payment handling, settlement, and posting. We also both ensure our respective customers security and compliance needs are met and maintained, keeping sensitive data safe – especially when concerning PCI." said Jeff Swartz, Connectria Director of Channel Sales.

About Curbstone

Curbstone provides secure, integrated payment processing technologies for merchants that run the IBM i operating system. Having focused exclusively on AS/400 and iSeries users for nearly 30 years – and processing more than $5 billion in transactions each year – they provide seamless, real-time integration to any IBM i-native application; faster and easier PCI compliance; and cost savings on credit card processing fees.

Learn more at curbstone.com.

About Connectria

Founded in 1996, Connectria helps businesses realize their cloud vision with end-to-end hosting and managed services, from IBM i to the public cloud, backed by industry-leading SLAs and an award-winning, customer-centric culture. Connectria is the largest IBM i (AS/400) cloud provider in North America and a recognized IBM business partner with demonstrated excellence driving business growth. Connectria has also become a cloud leader delivering end-to-end cloud migration and managed services for AWS and Azure.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Connectria