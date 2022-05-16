NIC4 Awarded Five-Year Commercial SATCOM Bandwidth and Support Recompete Contract with National Guard Bureau

National Guard Bureau J63 Commercial Satellite Integrated Network (CSIN) II contract provides commercial satellite communications support to Joint Incident Site Communications Capability, state-owned Domestic Operations platforms, and Executive Communications Team global missions

TAMPA, Fla., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NIC4 Inc., a division of Network Innovations, Inc. specializing in the development and delivery of turnkey satellite communication solutions, has been awarded a commercial satellite communications (COMSATCOM) CSS Fully Managed Network and Support contract for the National Guard Bureau (NGB).

This contract gives the National Guard the ability to provide COMSATCOM support to Joint Incident Site Communications Capability (JISCC), state-owned Domestic Operations platforms (DOMOPS), and the Executive Communications Team (ECT) global missions.

Known for developing tailored communication solutions, NIC4 has a trusted reputation providing mission-critical communication solutions to U.S. government agencies and Department of Defense (DOD) entities. NIC4 brings an exceptional level of expertise to this program with its highly trained team, strong industry relationships, access to a global network of industry professionals and expanded access to an ever-growing and innovative solutions portfolio.

MAVERICK, the company's global VSAT SATCOM network, provides high-capacity, high-speed, broadband satellite communications for internet and private network communications. The cutting-edge MAVERICK network offers a secure way to connect remote sites and personnel with data, video, telephony and other mission critical communication methods. In addition to providing MAVERICK services both within the Contiguous United States (CONUS) and Outside the Continental United States (OCONUS), NIC4 will provide VoIP and 24/7 technical operations center services in support of the NGB DOMOPS mission, as well as Inmarsat Global Express services to the Executive Communications Team.

Chad Gatlin, NIC4 CEO, states, "NIC4 is proud to be awarded the five-year follow-on contract with the National Guard Bureau and we are excited about continuing to bring innovation to the NGB mission. After winning the CSIN network contract in 2019, the partnership that developed between NGB and NIC4 was fundamental to the resilient CSIN network that is in use today. The efficiency and flexibility of our MAVERICK VSAT network provides an exceptional service for a successful mission."

