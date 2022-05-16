BLAVITY INC. APPOINTS NIKKI CRUMP AS GENERAL MANAGER OF AGENCY

Seasoned advertising and marketing professional with 20+ years of experience in the multicultural marketing space takes the reins

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blavity Inc. , the venture-funded technology and new media company, announces the appointment of Nikki Crump as General Manager of Agency. In this role, Crump will create the vision and execute the strategy for the development and growth of Blavity Inc.'s agency business, including branded content, integrated marketing, client services, and account management. Crump has dedicated her career to building campaigns that make emotional connections between brands and Black consumers. She most recently spent seven years at Burrell Communications Group, a top multicultural agency.

"Nikki is a strategic leader with a wealth of experience in building and growing teams. She's piloted campaigns for iconic industry leaders like Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Procter & Gamble, and Verizon," said Morgan DeBaun, Founder and CEO of Blavity. "What's more, she's a much respected thought leader who creates memorable consumer platforms that build community and foster dialogue among Black consumers. I cannot think of a better person to partner with brands to create thought provoking advertising campaigns

Among Crump's many achievements is her work with top platforms as My Black is Beautiful for P&G, BlackAtlas.com for American Airlines, Black Experience on Xfinity, and the National Park Foundation's Stand Where Heroes Stood.

Crump is a graduate of Florida A&M University with a Master's in Mass Communications from the University of Florida and an Executive MBA from the Berlin School of Creative Leadership.

