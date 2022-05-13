Amphenol Partners with Melni Technologies to Create Crimpless Solar Connector

RadCrimp™ solar splice connector significantly improves crimp reliability in the field

ENDICOTT, N.Y., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amphenol Industrial Sustainable Technologies, a global leader in interconnect systems, has partnered with Melni Technologies a global leader in electrical device design and manufacturing, to offer a "crimpless" butt splice solar connector that utilizes Melni's patented dual spiral technology to make secure, long-lasting connections. The RadCrimp™ solar splice connector was developed to significantly improve crimp reliability in the field while helping to reduce the amount of crimp related failures that are directly related to improper crimping, as well as incorrect mating issues between connector mismatched manufacturers.

Technical Specifications

Uses Melni's dual spiral technology

Used in new PV installations, field replacement and repairs, solar field retrofits

No special crimp tools needed for field termination

Eliminates the risk of cross mating different manufacturers connectors

Certified to UL6703 for 1500V DC

Current rating of 30A for 10AWG cable

IP68 sealing protection

Reducing Failure in the Field

The RadCrimp is ideal for use in new solar PV installations, field retrofits and repairs, in solar installations and any other field terminations requiring a robust sealed power connection. The simple and fast termination eliminates the need for crimping and specialized crimp tools and can be safely installed by field technicians.

Melni's dual spiral technology, allows for a very quick, easy and long-lasting connection with a pull strength unparalleled by its competitors. The innovative RadCrimp connector is assembled by stripping the PV wires/cables, inserting them into the connector and tightening the connector end caps to the specified torque. Since the RadCrimp is a single connector, there is no risk of mating incompatible connectors from different manufacturers and violating UL 6703 requirements. The secure "crimpless" termination eliminates the risk of crimp related assembly failures in the field.

Certified to UL6703 for 1500V DC specifications, this robust solar connector has a current rating of 20A for 12AWG wire and 30A for 10AWG wire. There plans to release an approved product for 6 and 8 AWG sizes later this year.

