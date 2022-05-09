ZEEO, THE NEXT GENERATION OF RECREATIONAL SCOOTERS, LAUNCHES MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

The new and distinctive direct-to-consumer product is designed for casually cruising everywhere ­–from beach bike paths to suburban neighborhoods­– and will be offering free Southern California-based demo tours kicking off Memorial Day Weekend.

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeeo™, a brand-new, intuitive and fun recreational scooter for riders young and old, will be available for purchase beginning Memorial Day weekend. The Zeeo is founder-designed in Southern California, with the intention of offering a unique, easy and inclusive product for friends and family to enjoy riding together, whether on a beach bike path or in a suburban neighborhood. A free demo tour will kick off in June across Southern California to give anyone 13 years or older a chance to try the Zeeo for themselves.

Introducing Zeeo, the next generation of cruising. From the beach to the neighborhood, Zeeo is smooth, fast and stable for riders of all skill levels. (PRNewswire)

"We are ecstatic to be bringing Zeeo to market this summer," comments Zeeo Founder and CEO John Maruszewski. "I wanted to design a product that really stood out, but more importantly, delivered on being a stress-free activity when enjoying the outdoors with friends and family. Zeeo is distinct, casual and fun. I hope everyone loves it as much as I do."

Zeeo is an all-in-one cruiser, extremely versatile, and offers a low barrier of entry, from its simple, at-home assembly to the first ride. The Zeeo is much easier to maneuver than a skateboard or bicycle and is distinctly different from other traditional scooters in both its look and its performance. There is no other recreational scooter that delivers on ease of use from the first push like the Zeeo. Its unique design makes for a stable riding and cruising experience so that anyone can hop on and enjoy instantly. A standard Zeeo is just $349 MSRP and comes equipped with a wide handlebar, large front BMX-style wheel, frame assembly, board with two smaller rear wheels, grip tape, bolts and nuts, and all tools necessary to complete its basic assembly. Additional plus-up product options will be available soon, including a modular electric wheel which will fit the standard Zeeo and all-terrain wheels.

Zeeo is considered to be a much safer option than many other products on the market, largely due to the handlebars, wide base and front disc brake. Zeeo is intended for individuals aged 13 years and older to enjoy casual recreation in groups on sidewalks, boardwalks and low-traffic outdoor areas. There is no other recreational scooter brand that delivers on ease of use and the feeling of freedom like the Zeeo.

For more details about Zeeo and the upcoming summer demo tour in Southern California, go online to zeeosports.com and follow @zeeosports on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Zeeo™

Designed for casual outdoor recreation, Zeeo is an extremely versatile new product, combining a scooter, skateboard, and BMX bike into a much easier to maneuver all-in-one cruiser. Zeeo makes enjoying the outdoors easy, so you can focus on having fun and feeling free. Zip around any geo with your Zeeo. Smooth, fast and designed to turn heads, it's guaranteed to live up to its name. For more details about Zeeo, go online to zeeosports.com and follow @zeeosports on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

