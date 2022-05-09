PRA Group Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

NORFOLK, Va., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2022. The Company reported net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $40.0 million in the first quarter, compared with $58.4 million in the prior year period. Diluted earnings per share were $0.97 versus $1.27 in the first quarter of 2021.
First Quarter Highlights
- Total cash collections were $481.0 million.
- Total revenues were $240.6 million.
- Cash efficiency ratio1 of 65.1%.
- Diluted earnings per share were $0.97.
- Common stock repurchases2 of $39.5 million, or 0.9 million shares, at an average price of $45.88.
- At March 31, 2022, $127.7 million remaining under share repurchase authorization.
- Debt to Adjusted EBITDA3 for the last 12 months was 1.94x.
- Available capacity under credit facilities of $1.4 billion; $571.1 million after considering borrowing base restrictions.
- Total portfolio purchases of $147.5 million.
- Estimated remaining collections (ERC) of $5.7 billion.
- Refinanced Europe's credit facilities.
1.
Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expense by cash receipts.
2.
Share repurchases are subject to market conditions and other factors, and the share repurchase program remains subject to the
3.
A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure can be found at the end of this press release.
"We invested $147 million in portfolio purchases in the first quarter, reflecting continuing lower levels of supply in the U.S. and increased competition in Europe. We also returned nearly $40 million of value to shareholders through share repurchases," said Kevin Stevenson, president and chief executive officer. "We believe our strong balance sheet puts us in a great position to deploy capital as U.S. supply returns in the coming quarters. In the interim, we will continue to maintain our discipline and look for alternative ways to provide value to our shareholders."
Cash Collections and Revenues
- The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and constant currency-adjusted basis:
Cash Collection Source
2022
2021
($ in thousands)
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Americas and Australia Core
$ 270,284
$ 257,705
$ 276,691
$ 324,845
$ 347,638
Americas Insolvency
35,209
36,851
37,464
37,768
35,253
Europe Core
151,162
155,853
151,625
157,637
149,486
Europe Insolvency
24,325
23,262
22,574
23,579
23,510
Total Cash Collections
$ 480,980
$ 473,671
$ 488,354
$ 543,829
$ 555,887
Cash Collection Source -
Constant Currency Adjusted
2022
2021
($ in thousands)
Q1
Q1
Americas and Australia Core
$ 270,284
$ 348,494
Americas Insolvency
35,209
35,252
Europe Core
151,162
142,230
Europe Insolvency
24,325
22,785
Total Cash Collections
$ 480,980
$ 548,761
- Cash collections in the quarter decreased $74.9 million, or $67.8 million on a currency adjusted basis, compared to the first quarter of 2021. This was driven by a decrease in U.S. call center and other collections of 27% and a 14% decrease in U.S. legal collections. The decrease in U.S. cash collections was due to the excess consumer liquidity in 2021 and lower levels of portfolio purchases during the pandemic. These decreases were partially offset by a 1% increase in Europe cash collections, 6% on a currency adjusted basis, driven by high levels of portfolio purchases in the last few years.
- Total portfolio revenue in the quarter was $237.4 million compared to $281.8 million during the first quarter of 2021.
Expenses
- Operating expenses in the quarter decreased $10.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by:
- The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 was 11.7%, reflecting discrete items in the quarter.
Portfolio Acquisitions
- The Company purchased $147.5 million in portfolios of nonperforming loans in the first quarter of 2022.
- At the end of the first quarter, the Company had in place maximum forward flow commitments of up to $618.9 million with $366.3 million in the Americas and Australia and $252.6 million in Europe.
Portfolio Purchase Source
2022
2021
($ in thousands)
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Americas and Australia Core
$ 90,639
$ 90,263
$ 162,451
$ 98,901
$ 88,912
Americas Insolvency
9,118
21,183
9,878
14,642
9,486
Europe Core
38,764
60,430
212,194
106,134
44,095
Europe Insolvency
8,929
29,820
7,424
—
16,468
Total Portfolio Acquisitions
$ 147,450
$ 201,696
$ 391,947
$ 219,677
$ 158,961
Conference Call Information
PRA Group, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss results with institutional investors and stock analysts. To listen to a webcast of the call and view the accompanying slides, visit https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations. To listen by phone, call 844-835-9982 in the U.S. or 412-317-5267 outside the U.S. and ask for the PRA Group conference call. To listen to a replay of the call, either visit the same website until May 9, 2023, or call 877-344-7529 in the U.S. or 412-317-0088 outside the U.S. and use access code 5393948 until May 16, 2022.
The Company is also announcing that it currently plans to report second quarter 2022 results after market close on August 8, 2022.
About PRA Group, Inc.
As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.
About Forward Looking Statements
Statements made herein that are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that our expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.
Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by more recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.
PRA Group, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Revenues:
Portfolio income
$ 207,532
$ 231,672
Changes in expected recoveries
29,914
50,136
Total portfolio revenue
237,446
281,808
Fee income
1,830
2,181
Other revenue
1,329
5,480
Total revenues
240,605
289,469
Operating expenses:
Compensation and employee services
71,096
73,984
Legal collection fees
10,873
12,926
Legal collection costs
16,557
21,312
Agency fees
17,388
15,591
Outside fees and services
19,378
20,760
Communication
12,583
12,663
Rent and occupancy
4,987
4,480
Depreciation and amortization
3,778
3,981
Other operating expenses
11,998
13,018
Total operating expenses
168,638
178,715
Income from operations
71,967
110,754
Other income and (expense):
Interest expense, net
(31,748)
(31,552)
Foreign exchange loss
(532)
(26)
Other
(490)
26
Income before income taxes
39,197
79,202
Income tax expense
4,579
17,322
Net income
34,618
61,880
Adjustment for net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling
(5,354)
3,474
Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
$ 39,972
$ 58,406
Net income per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.:
Basic
$ 0.98
$ 1.28
Diluted
$ 0.97
$ 1.27
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
40,777
45,669
Diluted
41,304
46,045
PRA Group, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 79,089
$ 87,584
Investments
93,249
92,977
Finance receivables, net
3,310,747
3,428,285
Income taxes receivable
49,064
41,146
Deferred tax assets, net
63,965
67,760
Right-of-use assets
55,093
56,713
Property and equipment, net
54,401
54,513
Goodwill
483,380
480,263
Other assets
68,845
57,002
Total assets
$ 4,257,833
$ 4,366,243
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 6,339
$ 3,821
Accrued expenses
90,282
127,802
Income taxes payable
13,743
19,276
Deferred tax liabilities, net
45,365
36,630
Lease liabilities
59,706
61,188
Interest-bearing deposits
117,035
124,623
Borrowings
2,539,462
2,608,714
Other liabilities
39,734
59,352
Total liabilities
2,911,666
3,041,406
Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, 0 shares
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 40,410 shares
404
410
Additional paid-in capital
—
—
Retained earnings
1,548,845
1,552,845
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(243,709)
(266,909)
Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.
1,305,540
1,286,346
Noncontrolling interest
40,627
38,491
Total equity
1,346,167
1,324,837
Total liabilities and equity
$ 4,257,833
$ 4,366,243
Select Expenses (Income)
Amounts in thousands, pre-tax
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Noncash interest
—
—
—
—
—
1,959
2,388
3,247
Noncash interest
2,627
2,455
2,406
2,391
2,256
2,393
2,476
2,743
Change in fair value of
2,726
3,115
2,982
2,911
3,102
3,875
3,701
3,284
Amortization of
83
(269)
104
105
181
1,792
360
351
Stock-based
3,891
3,470
4,317
4,040
4,113
5,370
3,097
3,063
Purchase Price Multiples
as of March 31, 2022
Amounts in thousands
Purchase Period
Purchase Price (1)(2)
Total Estimated
Estimated
Current Purchase
Original Purchase
Americas and Australia Core
1996-2011
$ 1,287,821
$ 4,120,576
$ 23,760
320%
240%
2012
254,076
652,359
9,692
257%
226%
2013
390,826
895,469
15,406
229%
211%
2014
404,117
860,995
26,686
213%
204%
2015
443,114
909,879
73,147
205%
205%
2016
455,767
1,111,717
149,697
244%
201%
2017
532,851
1,215,288
215,435
228%
193%
2018
653,975
1,392,227
257,838
213%
202%
2019
581,476
1,262,829
390,874
217%
206%
2020
435,668
940,908
465,621
216%
213%
2021
435,846
815,458
705,018
187%
191%
2022
92,317
161,069
158,656
174%
174%
Subtotal
5,967,854
14,338,774
2,491,830
Americas Insolvency
1996-2011
786,827
1,752,738
628
223%
174%
2012
251,395
393,135
48
156%
136%
2013
227,834
355,374
303
156%
133%
2014
148,420
218,938
1,175
148%
124%
2015
63,170
87,501
318
139%
125%
2016
91,442
116,398
798
127%
123%
2017
275,257
354,405
16,594
129%
125%
2018
97,879
135,030
31,899
138%
127%
2019
123,077
164,379
70,431
134%
128%
2020
62,130
86,298
58,929
139%
136%
2021
55,187
74,991
66,027
136%
136%
2022
9,118
11,880
11,846
130%
130%
Subtotal
2,191,736
3,751,067
258,996
Total Americas and Australia
8,159,590
18,089,841
2,750,826
Europe Core
2012
20,409
42,893
—
210%
187%
2013
20,334
26,454
—
130%
119%
2014
773,811
2,240,226
419,645
290%
208%
2015
411,340
718,933
184,673
175%
160%
2016
333,090
561,591
230,564
169%
167%
2017
252,174
353,518
144,408
140%
144%
2018
341,775
526,571
264,369
154%
148%
2019
518,610
775,328
448,151
150%
152%
2020
324,119
554,006
381,766
171%
172%
2021
412,411
701,400
620,962
170%
170%
2022
37,943
62,847
61,040
166%
166%
Subtotal
3,446,016
6,563,767
2,755,578
Europe Insolvency
2014
10,876
18,447
15
170%
129%
2015
18,973
28,979
628
153%
139%
2016
39,338
56,750
3,280
144%
130%
2017
39,235
49,398
8,401
126%
128%
2018
44,908
50,640
18,113
113%
123%
2019
77,218
102,101
46,840
132%
130%
2020
105,440
135,908
82,789
129%
129%
2021
53,230
71,526
60,699
134%
134%
2022
8,778
11,829
11,810
135%
135%
Subtotal
397,996
525,578
232,575
Total Europe
3,844,012
7,089,345
2,988,153
Total PRA Group
$ 12,003,602
$ 25,179,186
$ 5,738,979
(1) Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.
(2) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur
(3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.
(4) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the March 31, 2022 exchange rate.
(5) The Original Purchase Price Multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of acquisition.
Portfolio Financial Information
Year-to-date as of March 31, 2022
Amounts in thousands
Purchase Period
Cash
Collections (1)
Portfolio
Change inExpected
Total Portfolio
Net Finance
Americas and Australia Core
1996-2011
$ 4,896
$ 2,552
$ 1,720
$ 4,272
$ 5,808
2012
2,175
818
879
1,697
3,969
2013
3,784
1,309
1,157
2,466
7,444
2014
4,536
1,656
1,562
3,218
10,945
2015
6,225
3,667
(697)
2,970
28,192
2016
12,851
8,970
(2,899)
6,071
51,370
2017
25,253
12,009
1,300
13,309
96,421
2018
46,510
15,233
21,013
36,246
157,922
2019
55,143
22,294
11,704
33,998
223,137
2020
58,529
25,954
5,189
31,143
272,211
2021
48,010
32,061
(31,445)
616
371,339
2022
2,372
1,872
(518)
1,354
91,253
Subtotal
270,284
128,395
8,965
137,360
1,320,011
Americas Insolvency
1996-2011
129
162
(33)
129
—
2012
136
19
117
136
—
2013
169
70
99
169
—
2014
203
241
(63)
178
118
2015
167
62
98
160
210
2016
575
116
(78)
38
522
2017
7,694
996
1,121
2,117
14,715
2018
6,845
1,055
1,032
2,087
28,539
2019
10,167
1,748
1,228
2,976
62,299
2020
4,735
1,610
226
1,836
47,568
2021
4,353
1,831
(11)
1,820
51,125
2022
36
60
—
60
9,142
Subtotal
35,209
7,970
3,736
11,706
214,238
Total Americas and Australia
305,493
136,365
12,701
149,066
1,534,249
Europe Core
2012
259
—
259
259
—
2013
151
—
151
151
—
2014
32,690
20,539
7,829
28,368
125,532
2015
12,028
5,533
41
5,574
98,264
2016
10,513
5,142
100
5,242
135,768
2017
7,257
2,496
395
2,891
99,579
2018
15,099
4,961
791
5,752
175,277
2019
25,771
7,894
2,138
10,032
304,920
2020
19,694
7,668
1,359
9,027
234,001
2021
25,868
11,318
2,086
13,404
371,587
2022
1,832
409
1,033
1,442
37,385
Subtotal
151,162
65,960
16,182
82,142
1,582,313
Europe Insolvency
2014
84
8
71
79
9
2015
223
78
(21)
57
472
2016
935
231
(87)
144
2,531
2017
2,093
204
163
367
7,715
2018
2,781
402
(708)
(306)
16,303
2019
5,574
1,091
331
1,422
40,308
2020
8,997
1,800
801
2,601
70,849
2021
3,620
1,344
458
1,802
47,173
2022
18
49
23
72
8,825
Subtotal
24,325
5,207
1,031
6,238
194,185
Total Europe
175,487
71,167
17,213
88,380
1,776,498
Total PRA Group
$ 480,980
$ 207,532
$ 29,914
$ 237,446
$ 3,310,747
(1) Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period.
(2) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the March 31, 2022 exchange rate.
Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1)
as of March 31, 2022
Amounts in millions
Cash Collections
Purchase Period
Purchase
1996-2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Total
Americas and Australia Core
1996-2011
$ 1,287.8
$ 2,419.5
$ 486.0
$ 381.3
$ 266.3
$ 183.1
$ 119.0
$ 78.0
$ 56.0
$ 45.0
$ 29.7
$ 20.8
$ 4.9
4,089.6
2012
254.1
—
56.9
173.6
146.2
97.3
60.0
40.0
27.8
17.9
11.8
9.0
2.2
642.7
2013
390.8
—
—
101.6
247.8
194.0
120.8
78.9
56.4
36.9
23.2
16.7
3.8
880.1
2014
404.1
—
—
—
92.7
253.4
170.3
114.2
82.2
55.3
31.9
22.3
4.5
826.8
2015
443.1
—
—
—
—
117.0
228.4
185.9
126.6
83.6
57.2
34.9
6.2
839.8
2016
455.8
—
—
—
—
138.7
256.5
194.6
140.6
105.9
74.2
12.9
923.4
2017
532.9
—
—
—
—
—
—
107.3
278.7
256.5
192.5
130.0
25.3
990.3
2018
654.0
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
122.7
361.9
337.7
239.9
46.5
1,108.7
2019
581.5
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
143.8
349.0
289.8
55.1
837.7
2020
435.7
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
133.0
284.3
58.5
475.8
2021
435.8
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
85.0
48.0
133.0
2022
92.3
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
2.4
2.4
Subtotal
5,967.9
2,419.5
542.9
656.5
753.0
844.8
837.2
860.8
945.0
1,141.5
1,271.9
1,206.9
270.3
11,750.3
Americas Insolvency
1996-2011
786.8
667.4
336.8
313.7
244.7
128.2
44.6
8.4
4.0
2.1
1.3
0.8
0.1
1,752.1
2012
251.4
—
17.4
103.6
94.1
80.1
60.7
29.3
4.3
1.9
0.9
0.6
0.1
393.0
2013
227.8
—
—
52.5
82.6
81.7
63.4
47.8
21.9
2.9
1.3
0.8
0.2
355.1
2014
148.4
—
—
—
37.0
50.9
44.3
37.4
28.8
15.8
2.2
1.1
0.2
217.7
2015
63.2
—
—
—
—
3.4
17.9
20.1
19.8
16.7
7.9
1.3
0.2
87.3
2016
91.4
—
—
—
—
—
18.9
30.4
25.0
19.9
14.4
7.4
0.6
116.6
2017
275.3
—
—
—
—
—
—
49.1
97.3
80.9
58.8
44.0
7.7
337.8
2018
97.9
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
6.7
27.4
30.5
31.6
6.8
103.0
2019
123.1
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
13.4
31.4
39.1
10.2
94.1
2020
62.1
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
6.5
16.1
4.7
27.3
2021
55.2
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
4.5
4.4
8.9
2022
9.1
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Subtotal
2,191.7
667.4
354.2
469.8
458.4
344.3
249.8
222.5
207.8
181.0
155.2
147.3
35.2
3,492.9
Total Americas and Australia
8,159.6
3,086.9
897.1
1,126.3
1,211.4
1,189.1
1,087.0
1,083.3
1,152.8
1,322.5
1,427.1
1,354.2
305.5
15,243.2
Europe Core
2012
20.4
—
11.6
9.0
5.6
3.2
2.2
2.0
2.0
1.5
1.2
1.2
0.3
39.8
2013
20.3
—
—
7.1
8.5
2.3
1.3
1.2
1.3
0.9
0.7
0.7
0.2
24.2
2014
773.8
—
—
—
153.2
292.0
246.4
220.8
206.3
172.9
149.8
149.2
32.7
1,623.3
2015
411.3
—
—
—
—
45.8
100.3
86.2
80.9
66.1
54.3
51.4
12.0
497.0
2016
333.1
—
—
—
—
—
40.4
78.9
72.6
58.0
48.3
46.7
10.5
355.4
2017
252.2
—
—
—
—
—
—
17.9
56.0
44.1
36.1
34.8
7.3
196.2
2018
341.8
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
24.3
88.7
71.2
69.1
15.1
268.4
2019
518.6
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
47.9
125.7
121.4
25.8
320.8
2020
324.1
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
32.4
91.7
19.7
143.8
2021
412.4
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
48.4
25.9
74.3
2022
37.9
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
1.7
1.7
Subtotal
3,445.9
—
11.6
16.1
167.3
343.3
390.6
407.0
443.4
480.1
519.7
614.6
151.2
3,544.9
Europe Insolvency
2014
10.9
—
—
—
—
4.3
3.9
3.2
2.6
1.5
0.8
0.3
0.1
16.7
2015
19.0
—
—
—
—
3.0
4.4
5.0
4.8
3.9
2.9
1.6
0.2
25.8
2016
39.3
—
—
—
—
—
6.2
12.7
12.9
10.7
7.9
6.0
0.9
57.3
2017
39.2
—
—
—
—
—
—
1.2
7.9
9.2
9.8
9.4
2.1
39.6
2018
44.9
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
0.6
8.4
10.3
11.7
2.8
33.8
2019
77.2
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
5.1
21.1
23.9
5.6
55.7
2020
105.4
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
6.1
34.6
9.0
49.7
2021
53.3
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
5.4
3.6
9.0
2022
8.8
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Subtotal
398.0
—
—
—
—
7.3
14.5
22.1
28.8
38.8
58.9
92.9
24.3
287.6
Total Europe
3,843.9
—
11.6
16.1
167.3
350.6
405.1
429.1
472.2
518.9
578.6
707.5
175.5
3,832.5
Total PRA Group
$ 12,003.5
$ 3,086.9
$ 908.7
$ 1,142.4
$ 1,378.7
$ 1,539.7
$ 1,492.1
$ 1,512.4
$ 1,625.0
$ 1,841.4
$ 2,005.7
$ 2,061.7
$ 481.0
$ 19,075.7
(1) Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the cash collection period.
(2) Includes the nonperforming loan portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.
(3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
PRA Group, Inc. reports financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus income tax expense; less foreign exchange gain (or plus foreign exchange loss); plus interest expense, net; plus other expense (or less other income); plus depreciation and amortization; plus adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; and plus recoveries applied to negative allowance less changes in expected recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. PRA Group, Inc. presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of operations and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of operations and financial performance and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) ended March 31, 2022 and for the year ended December 31, 2021, to net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
LTM
For the Year Ended
Adjusted EBITDA for PRA Group ($ in millions)
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
$ 165
$ 183
Adjustments:
Income tax expense
42
55
Foreign exchange losses/(gains)
1
1
Interest expense, net
124
124
Other expense
—
—
Depreciation and amortization
15
15
Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
4
12
Recoveries applied to negative allowance less Changes in expected
958
988
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 1,309
$ 1,378
Additionally, management evaluates the Company's business using certain ratios that use Adjusted EBITDA, including Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, which is calculated by dividing borrowings by Adjusted EBITDA. The following table reflects our Debt to Adjusted EBITDA for LTM as of March 31, 2022 and for the year ended December 31, 2021 (amounts in millions):
Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
LTM
For the Year Ended
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Borrowings
$ 2,539
$ 2,609
LTM Adjusted EBITDA
1,309
1,378
Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA
1.94
1.89
Investor Contact:
Lauren Partin
Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
(757) 431-7913
IR@PRAGroup.com
News Media Contact:
Elizabeth Kersey
Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy
(757) 431-3398
Elizabeth.Kersey@PRAGroup.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE PRA Group