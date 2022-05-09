Penske Truck Leasing and Shell Team Up for Electric Truck Charging

READING, Pa., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At today's Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, Penske Truck Leasing and Shell Recharge Solutions North America announced a new joint initiative to support light-duty electric vehicle (EV) charging at Penske locations.

The project will initially deploy Level 2 (L2) electric truck charging stations with plug-and-charge capabilities, to support Penske's growing battery-electric truck fleet in California. Additional sites will be rolled out in four U.S. states in 2022 with more locations expected to be added in 2023 and beyond.

"Collaborating with Shell will help us expand and diversify our electric vehicle charging network and to support the light-duty electric vans we recently introduced," stated Art Vallely, president, Penske Truck Leasing. "We continue to invest in growing our electric fleet and charging infrastructure to provide more options to customers seeking sustainable fleet solutions."

To support Penske, Shell Recharge Solutions will deliver design, installation and charging network support through its SKY software platform. Shell Recharge Solutions will also provide maintenance support across Penske's network of L2 electric truck charging stations.

"Penske's light-duty EV expansion project demonstrates that e-mobility is a viable option that's available now," said Daniel Silva, vice president, enterprise accounts, sectors & decarbonization, Shell. "We're proud to work with Penske in decarbonizing their fleets which will lead to greater value for all parties while significantly reducing emissions."

Of the 33 Penske Truck Leasing sites that will feature Shell Recharge Solutions,23 will be constructed in California; three in Washington state; two each in Colorado, Illinois and Oregon; and one station will be located in Reading, Pennsylvania. This will bring the Penske Shell L2 network to a total of 79 chargers.

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates in 50 states and employs more than 14,000 people working to help tackle the challenges of the new energy future.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates more than 372,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,300 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.pensketruckleasing.com to learn more.

