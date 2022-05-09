Newmark Group to Participate in Wolfe Research Virtual Broker Conference

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading full-service commercial real estate business, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Michael Rispoli, is scheduled to participate in investor meetings at the Wolfe Research Virtual Broker Conference on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. In addition, other senior leaders of the Company will participate in commercial real estate panels as part of the same event.

Newmark Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Newmark Group, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Audio webcasts of the panels will be available at Newmark's Investor website, ir.nmrk.com, at the following times:

10:30AM ET | Wolfe Research Broker Conference | Multifamily/GSE Lending, featuring Jeff Day , Newmark's Chief Strategy Officer and President, Head of Multifamily Capital Markets.

1:15PM ET | Wolfe Research Broker Conference | Outsourcing Panel, featuring Richard Bertasi , Chief Executive Officer of Newmark's Global Corporate Services ("GCS") group.

An archive of the audio webcast will be available for 180 days on the same website within 24 hours after the conclusion of the presentations. Statements made during the webcasts may include forward-looking statements about the Company. The webcast may also include information about Newmark's financial results, operations, and outlook.

ABOUT NEWMARK

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues of nearly $3.1 billion for the twelve months ending March 31, 2022. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 170 offices with 6,300 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

DISCUSSION OF FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ABOUT NEWMARK

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.