HIIP INFLUENCER PLATFORM EXPANDS REGIONALLY

SINGAPORE, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiip, the leading influencer platform in Southeast Asia, announced further expansion into the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore markets.

"By adding the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore to our network in addition to Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand, Hiip further cements its position as the #1 technology solution provider for brands and influencers in Southeast Asia," said Phi Nguyen, Co-Founder and CEO. "We can now offer our artificial intelligence throughout the entire region."

Cecilia Cheng, CEO of Hiip Singapore and Regional Business Director for Hiip Southeast Asia, said "Singapore is the regional headquarters of many multi-national brands and Hiip is now pleased to be able to provide influencer marketing & ecommerce technology solutions to our clients on a regional basis."

"The Philippines is one of the largest and fastest growing influencer markets globally," commented Nikki Fedelicio CEO, Hiip Philippines. "Hiip's cutting edge technology will now be available in this thriving market."

Hiip is Southeast Asia's dominant influencer technology solution provider using social data & end-to-end software to help more than 1,000 brands and advertisers connect and work with more than 20,000 vetted social influencers. The company's in-house tech team leads the way in providing both key opinion leader marketing as well as e-commerce capabilities so that brands can optimize their budgets for maximum returns.

Phi went on to say, "Hiip was instrumental in helping to establish the importance of the influencer and creator economy since 2016. I am very proud of the phenomenal year on year growth Hiip has experienced. Our now more than 100 "Hiip-sters" perform every day to deliver breakthrough client solutions. With our recent market expansion, Hiip is now even better placed in the region."

According to Eric Rosenkranz, Hiip's long-standing Chairman, "As US, European and Asian clients look for opportunities in the rapidly growing SEA region, it is important to note that SEA is the 5th largest economy in the world; almost 60% of SEA's 680 million population is under the age of 35; and SEA's digital economy is projected to exceed $300b by 2025, on the back of over 400 million active internet connections and a young, tech-savvy middle-class. Hiip has strongly positioned itself to take advantage of this exciting opportunity".

Hiip currently helps more than 20,000 key opinion leaders, from indie artists to beauty bloggers & fashion enthusiasts, to monetize their influence by partnering with brands, advertisers and retailers. Empowered by advanced technology, more than 1,000 brands are using Hiip to connect and work with influencers to reach millions of their consumers throughout the region. Hiip is headquartered in Singapore, and has local offices in Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and The Philippines.

