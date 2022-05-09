FAZE CLAN EXPANDS INTO GAMING PRODUCTS WITH RENOWNED ELECTRONICS BRAND DUCKY

THE COLLABORATION MARKS FAZE CLAN'S FIRST GAMING KEYBOARD RELEASE

THE FAZE CLAN X DUCKY PRODUCTS WILL BE AVAILABLE AT THE OPENING DAY OF "THE ARMORY" IN LOS ANGELES ON MAY 14TH AND ONLINE MAY 15TH

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FaZe Clan, Inc. ("FaZe Clan"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, announced a collaboration with Ducky, a leading manufacturer in professional mechanical keyboards and high quality PBT material keycaps. This collaboration signifies FaZe Clan's expansion into gaming products and electronics with its first FaZe-branded keyboard, giving FaZe and Ducky fans a tech experience that can only be achieved through a convergence of these industry leaders.

FaZe Clan x Ducky - Keyboard (PRNewswire)

The limited-edition collaboration will first be available in-store on the opening day of The Armory , FaZe Clan's immersive gaming lounge and retail pop-up experience located on Fairfax & Melrose in LA on May 14th. The Armory will be open on Saturday, May 14th from 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM and Sunday, May 15th from 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM. Additionally, the FaZe Clan x Ducky collaboration will be available for sale online on May 15th at 12pm PT at The FaZe Shop .

The two well-known gaming brands link up to present the FaZe Clan x Ducky One 3 Mini, a mechanical keyboard designed to perform during your most intense moments. The compact 60% form factor allows for ample desk space for wide sweeping mouse arcs. Unique block style keycaps are equipped, which take inspiration from the design language of architectural concrete to give the keyboard modern and stylish energy. The keyboard is hot-swappable and features Ducky's exclusive "Quack Mechanics" that aim to provide users with a satisfying typing experience. Its translucent casing and double-shot keycaps allow RGB lighting to shine vividly while maintaining lasting durability.

The FaZe Clan x Ducky One 3 Mini comes with a detachable USB Type-C cable, switch/ keycap puller and exclusive FaZe Clan logo "F" key and spacebar. The keyboard feature functions such as N-Key rollover and Per-key RGB lighting.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Ducky to release our first official FaZe Clan keyboard," says Derek Chestnut, FaZe Clan's VP of Consumer Products. "Many of our founders and talent are longtime fans of Ducky, making this such an authentic way to continue to build out our consumer products business with Ducky's high-tech gaming products and electronics."

"It's a tremendous honor to work closely with FaZe Clan in developing this exciting new keyboard and be a part of the positive footprint that FaZe continues to create in the gaming community," said Strong Huang, General Manager of Ducky. "Our collaboration with FaZe Clan is about delivering fans solid and reliable mechanical gaming products."

This announcement is the first of multiple collaborations and limited-edition drops that FaZe Clan will be announcing in the coming weeks as programming for The Armory is revealed. Open hours each weekend will be Thursday - Friday from 1:00 pm - 7:00pm, Saturday from 11:00 am - 7:00 pm and Sunday from 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm.

ABOUT DUCKY

DuckyChannel is a leading manufacturer and developer of high-end professional keyboards and mice of spectacular quality and performance. With partners in over 50 countries, DuckyChannel strives to create products that are not just your average PC peripherals, but also pieces of art by fusing cultural traditions with state-of-the-art technology. It is our mission to meet users and collectors' needs.

ABOUT FAZE CLAN

FaZe Clan is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 85 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, Lebron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes ten competitive esports teams who have won over 30 world championships. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , https://www.instagram.com/fazeclan/?hl=en , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

FaZe Clan x Ducky - Keyboard (PRNewswire)

FaZe Clan x Ducky - Keyboard (PRNewswire)

FaZe Clan x Ducky - Keyboard (PRNewswire)

FaZe Clan x Ducky - Keyboard (PRNewswire)

FaZe Clan x Ducky (PRNewswire)

FaZe Clan x DuckyChannel (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FaZe Clan